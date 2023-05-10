Seed to Supper

Seed to Supper graduates gather at the Rufus Community Center on April 25.

 Contributed photo

If you are in Rufus or Wasco this spring or summer and notice more people out in their vegetable gardens, it may be due to the successful launch of the free Seed to Supper class in Rufus this spring.

This six-class program aimed at beginning or low-income adult gardeners was held at the Rufus Community Center (City Hall) on Monday mornings through April. There were a total of 19 individuals from Rufus and Wasco who had a total attendance of 77 during the six week program.