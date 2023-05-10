If you are in Rufus or Wasco this spring or summer and notice more people out in their vegetable gardens, it may be due to the successful launch of the free Seed to Supper class in Rufus this spring.
This six-class program aimed at beginning or low-income adult gardeners was held at the Rufus Community Center (City Hall) on Monday mornings through April. There were a total of 19 individuals from Rufus and Wasco who had a total attendance of 77 during the six week program.
With a range of gardening experience, participants took the class because they wanted to grow food for their family, improve their health and nutrition, to reduce food costs or save money on food bills, and/or to connect with people in their community. Almost all the attendees wanted to gain new gardening knowledge and information.
During the course, participants received a free course book, a collection of cool-season direct sow seeds, had access to herb and warm-season crop seeds, a graduation certificate and their choice of various gardening supplies.
At the end of the course, participants 100% agreed on the following statements: “This course was a good way for me to learn the basics of vegetable gardening,” “This course has given me new gardening information and knowledge that I can put to use,” and “I would recommend this course to others.”
Some of the comments from class members:
“I had no idea about the scope of this class; it covered much more about techniques and basic fertilizer facts.”
“I learned new techniques for fertilizer and composting, and more importantly, about watering my garden.”
“[I] really liked the book; plenty of reference material.”
“[I] liked sharing experiences with the class.”
The second round of free Seed to Supper classes in Sherman County is being held Tuesdays and began on April 25; the series will run through May 30 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sherman County Senior Center. For more information, contact Cindy Brown at OSU Sherman County Extension, 66365 Lonerock Road, Moro OR 97039, 541-565-3230 or email cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu.
