The following results are from the first round of ballot counting, released by Sherman County election officials at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. 2022. Results are both incomplete and unofficial. Results will be updated May 18.
Sherman races:
Circuit Court Judge, 7th District Position 4:
John A Wolf: 292
Caleb M Berthlesen: 209
Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Democratic:
No candidate filed: 0
Write-In: 8
Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Republican:
Justin Miller: 256
Write in: 1
State Representative for 57th District, Democratic
No candidate filed:0
Write-in:6
Sherman County Assessor:
Drew Messenger: 511
Write in:3
District Attorney, Sherman County
Wade M McLeod: 481
Write in: 6
