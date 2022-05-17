The following results are from the first round of ballot counting, released by Sherman County election officials at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. 2022. Results are both incomplete and unofficial. Results will be updated May 18.

Sherman races:

Circuit Court Judge, 7th District Position 4:

John A Wolf: 292

Caleb M Berthlesen: 209

Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Democratic:

No candidate filed: 0

Write-In: 8

Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, Republican:

Justin Miller: 256

Write in: 1

State Representative for 57th District, Democratic

No candidate filed:0

Write-in:6

Sherman County Assessor:

Drew Messenger: 511

Write in:3

District Attorney, Sherman County

Wade M McLeod: 481

Write in: 6