First Book Hood River County recently received a total $6,145 in grant money, which in turn was awarded through four literacy grants to Gorge-area programs.
Grants received by First Book: $3,000 from Hood River Lion’s Trust Foundation, $750 from United Way of the Gorge, $300 from the Gorge Community Foundation Anne Saxby/Gil Sharp Fund, and $500 from a local book club, along with other donations.
On Jan. 20, literacy grants were awarded to Mid-Columbia Children’s Council (MCCC; $1,400, about 462 books to 77 students), Family Services (The Next Door Home Visiting Program; $2,100, about 720 books to 120 children), Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC; $1,613, about 550 books to 220 children), and May Street Elementary English Language Development Program ($1,032, about 337 books to 135 children).
“Reading invites imagination, and First Book Hood River County has been committed for decades to provide new books to children who may not otherwise have access to them,” said a First Book Hood River County press release. “Thank you so much to our donors! Your support helps our local needy children learn to love reading.”
“I love getting books for my baby one from First Books, it’s a great bonding experience and a great way for her to learn,” said one book recipient through Next Door’s Family Services Home Visiting Program.
“Right now, we are working on getting her to focus on more than one page before she crawls off, but today she paid attention to the whole board book!” said another.
“I love how my son’s face lights up when he gets a new book from First Books,” said another book recipient.
“He wants to read it right away, and read it over and over again,” said a third.
First Book Hood River County will award grants again in October 2021.
Volunteers are needed to help with fundraising and/or publicity, according to a press release. For more information, contact Nancy Johanson Paul at 541-490-5330 or nancypaul@gorge.net. Tax deductible donations can be sent to First Book Hood River County, P.O. Box 221, Hood River, OR 97031.
