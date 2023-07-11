Due to dry and hot conditions, campfires are prohibited across both the Mt. Hood National Forest and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The restriction began July 10.
Fireworks and other explosive devices are always prohibited on national forests.
All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires are prohibited under a Forest Order, including in developed campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off. Additionally, target shooting is temporarily prohibited because of the risk of wildfire.
Over the last week Fire Danger Indices have risen quickly, following rain and cooler temperatures in mid-June, said a Forest Service press release. Fire personnel anticipate drought and the potential for fires will continue to remain high or increase through September. With the current dry and warm long-range forecast, any wildfire start poses a greater threat to firefighter safety, public safety, and personal property.
“With a dry summer ahead, we want to limit the unnecessary risk caused by abandoned or escaped campfires to our local communities and Forest visitors,” said Dirk Shupe, fire management staff officer for the Mt. Hood National Forest. “We’re grateful for the vast majority of folks who take fire safety seriously and help us protect our public lands.”
For information about the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area fire restrictions, visit www.fs.usda.gov/crgnsa.
