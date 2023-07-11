Minam State Recreation Area

Following posted fire restrictions is an important first step in preventing wildfires. Pictured is a campfire at the Minam State Recreation Area.

 Photo courtesy Oregon Parks and Rec

Due to dry and hot conditions, campfires are prohibited across both the Mt. Hood National Forest and Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The restriction began July 10.

Fireworks and other explosive devices are always prohibited on national forests.