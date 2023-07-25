The Newell Road Fire

The Newell Road Fire has spread rapidly in multiple directions, as seen in the aerial photo taken over the weekend. As of July 24, the fire had not been contained.

 Klickitat County Commissioner Jacob Anderson photo

BICKLETON — Another wildfire, this time in Klickitat County, has been rapidly growing since July 21. The cause is under investigation.

Now dubbed the Newell Road Fire, Northwest Incident Management Team 8 and Incident Commander Kevin Stock assumed management of the fire from Southwest Washington Incident Management Team 3 July 24.