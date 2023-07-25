BICKLETON — Another wildfire, this time in Klickitat County, has been rapidly growing since July 21. The cause is under investigation.
Now dubbed the Newell Road Fire, Northwest Incident Management Team 8 and Incident Commander Kevin Stock assumed management of the fire from Southwest Washington Incident Management Team 3 July 24.
“Team 8 appreciates all the hard work completed by local fire departments, landowners and all the countless personnel involved to date who have assisted in the response to this fire,” said a Team 8 press release.
As of press time Monday, the fire was reported at 51,694 acres, with 0% containment. The fire is burning in tall grass, brush and timber with grass understory.
“The western portion of the fire was observed to have the most active fire behavior” on Sunday, Team 8 reported, with aircraft supporting ground crews as needed. The eastern portions of the fire were in mop up, with patrols continuing.
Monday, personnel were expected to continue fire suppression efforts along the entire perimeter of the fire. A red flag warning had been issued from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with gusty winds up to 40 mph expected.
“Aircraft resources, including two heavy and two medium helicopters with bucket work capabilities, as well as air attack, remain available to support suppression operations,” Team 8 said.
The Bickleton Post Office is temporarly closed due to the fire; customers can pick up mail at the Roosevelt Post Office.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, was slated to hold a community town hall meeting July 25 (after press deadline) at Goldendale Middle School to update residents on the fire. Mosbrucker was joined by officials from Klickitat County Search and Rescue, Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Klickitat County Sheriff's Office, the Incident Command Management Team, the American Red Cross, and other fire officials.
"It's important we bring the community together to help everyone understand what is being done to protect lives and property and prevent further damage as this wildfire grows," said Mosbrucker in a press release. "We want to be available to answer questions and help inform residents of what they can expect and what they should be doing to protect themselves and their families."
Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management received a report of a wildfire in the Newell Road and Dot Road area at 2:45 p.m. July 21. The fire spread in multiple direction, quickly becoming a hazard to residents, homes, farm structures, livestock, crops, solar farms, windfarms, the Williams Natural Gas Pipeline and the Roosevelt Landfill, according to an incident press release. Level 3 (Go) evacuation notices issued for several regions.
Road closures include Roosevelt Grade Road, Middle Road and Old Highway 8 north, and including, Dot Road. There is a temporary flight restriction in place over the Newell Road Fire.
A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Goldendale Middle School, 520 E. Collins St., Goldendale, and allows dogs and cats; some crates are available. Those with more than a few animals, however, will need to find a different location. Animal sheltering is also open at the fairgrounds, 903 N. Fairgrounds Road in Goldendale. Call Julie Vance, animal shelter coordinator (including large animals) at 509-840-0749.
