HOOD RIVER — On April 4 the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced the Wy’East Fire District and the West Side Rural Fire Protection District as two of 76 recipients for their statewide $25 million Fire Engine Program. The two fire departments will each receive a Type 3 Wildland Urban Interface engine.
Wy’East Fire Chief Greg Borton calls this award a “very beneficial” addition to the upper valley district.
“Standalone by itself, [the engine will] not only help provide mutual aid to other districts in the county or immediate needs to The Dalles, or wherever we might be asked to go, but it’s going to be a great add-on to our already good fleet of wildland rigs,” said Borton.
The two fire districts were chosen out of 192 applicants by a selection committee of members from the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association, and Oregon State Fire Fighters Council. Their picks were made on a few previously agreed upon points of emphasis: Allocation based on local initial attack, regional mutual aid, conflagration needs, the necessary infrastructure to maintain and protect the assets, recent apparatus awards, and the ability to staff the newly awarded apparatus.
Borton said that the new truck will be staffed by paid and volunteer firefighters. Currently the Wy’East district has two full-time staff members and 45 volunteers. A caveat to the award states that the district does not have to staff the engine if they go to a “congregation” somewhere else in the state.
“That was one of the big discussion points,” said Borton. “As long as we staff it for local and mutual aid, that meets all the criteria.”
In addition to the new engine, the Wy’East Fire District debuted a new digital sign along Odell Highway. The project was started in 2018, but until they had the funding and time to tackle the construction it had been put on hold. The new digital board will flash the date, time, temperature as well as any announcements of future events. Borton says the department received funding from IMOs (In Memory Of), community members who have passed away wanted to donate money to the district.
West Side Fire District (WSFD) Chief Administrative Officer and Fire Marshal Doug Kelly is equally excited to welcome a new engine to their fleet.
“It is definitely an exciting time,” said Kelly. “Our work with the Oregon State Fire Marshal has been complimentary to each other.”
The new Type 3 engine will be serviceable for both structural and wildland fires, according to Kelly. He said the OSFM has yet to send out the Intergovernmental Agreement where host agencies will sign a three-year contract abiding by the requirements. Kelly said he hopes to keep the engine past the agreed upon timeline.
The WSFD added that they will conduct a fleet assessment to determine if one of their Type 1 fire engines is nearing the end of its service schedule. The typical lifetime for a fire engine is 20 to 25 years, depending on the type and usage.
Due to the backorder of body parts, the OSFM anticipates delivery of the apparatus near the end of 2023 or the beginning of quarter one next year.
