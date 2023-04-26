Wy’East Fire

HOOD RIVER — On April 4 the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced the Wy’East Fire District and the West Side Rural Fire Protection District as two of 76 recipients for their statewide $25 million Fire Engine Program. The two fire departments will each receive a Type 3 Wildland Urban Interface engine.

Wy’East Fire Chief Greg Borton calls this award a “very beneficial” addition to the upper valley district.