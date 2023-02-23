Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. The small structure in the 1900 block appeared to suffer significant internal damage before the fire was extinguished.
Fire burns house in 1900 block of West Second street in The Dalles
- Mark B. Gibson photo
-
- Updated
Recommended for you
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- Hood River/The Dalles - Business Services Specialist ($1000 Sign on Bonus)
- Conservation Technician - HRSWCD
- Hiring School Nurses (RN and LPN) for Stevenson-Carson School District
- Special Education Teachers in the Washington Gorge
- OPHTHALMIC TECHNICIAN Oregon Health
- GROUNDS OPERATION SPECIALIST Public
- Full Time Positions available!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituary: Jeffery Zeigler
- Police Reports: Feb. 15, 2023
- Obituary: Jennifer Roch
- Obituary: Sandra Harmon
- Obituary: Rick Eggers
- Klickitat Ape Cat skeptics: Read this
- Death notices and service announcements: Feb. 15, 2023
- Obituary: Kim Juhnke
- South Wasco boys win second Big Sky crown
- Ralph and Mary Shivers celebrate 72 years of matrimony
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Fire burns house in 1900 block of West Second street in The Dalles
- South Wasco moves on to 1A playoff second round
- OSP reports fatal crash in Wasco County Feb. 21
- Yearly Gala benefits Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center
- Entertainment Update, week of Feb. 23 - 28
- South Wasco boys win second Big Sky crown
- Trout Lake, South Wasco advance in 1A girls basketball playoffs
- Columbia Basin Care wins ‘Customer Experience Award’
Commented