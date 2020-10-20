Canned goods and other food donations are requested in the annual Feed the Gorge food drive, through Oct. 31 at locations in Hood River, Klickitat, Skamania and Wasco counties.
Drop-off locations open through Oct. 31 are: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota; Safeway grocery and Fred Meyer grocery in The Dalles, and Windermere Real Estate locations:
Stevenson, 220 S.W. Second St.; Bingen, 106 W. Steuben Ave.; The Dalles, 122 E. Second St.; Hood River, 315 Oak St.; Cascade Locks, 651 WaNaPa Ave.
Washington Gorge action Programs and Columbia Gorge Food Bank (serving Wasco, Hood River and Sherman Counties) have partnered with Windermere on Feed the Gorge.
