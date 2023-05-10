New rules would create 170-foot buffer around flood plains
Kelly Howsley-Glover, Wasco County’s planning director, warned county commissioners in April that new federal guidelines regarding flood plains and salmonoid protections in Oregon continue to move toward implementation.
The changes stem from a National Oceans and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) lawsuit against the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration (FIMA) over protections of salmonoid species.
In response to the lawsuit, FEMA is now proceeding with rule making: Those rules will require a 170-foot buffer for all flood plains throughout the state, and a “no net loss of flood storage” requirement. New rules prohibit new development within the buffer.
FEMA has told Oregon cities and counties that if they do not implement these changes to their local floodplain development programs, communities will no longer be eligible for federal disaster assistance, and individuals and businesses in those communities would not be able to purchase National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies, according to a letter from the Association of Oregon Counties and League of Oregon Cities.
“This is a very significant threat to Oregonians. Many of the mandatory program changes that FEMA has signaled threaten the viability of our communities and are inconsistent with existing Oregon land use priorities and programs,” the letter stated.
“This has a pretty significant impact on some communities, especially in the coastal areas,” Howsley-Glover said. In Wasco County, planners are currently working with flood zone maps and hopes to work with a coalition formed by the Association of Oregon Counties and League of Oregon Cities, with an aim to protecting landowners, she said.
“We want to look more critically at regulations already in place, that we believe already protect salmon,” Howsley-Glover said. She also questioned the role of FEMA in environmental and land use planning.
“I support joining this committee, to try and slow the process down and work though this,” Commissioner Scott Hege responded.
Commissioner Phil Brady agreed, noting the change could decrease housing opportunities in the state, and also suggested current stream protections were “adequate.”
Late last year, the board signed on to letters asking members of Oregon’s federal delegation to delay implementations of the changes in Oregon, but congress did not act in time and the process starting the environmental review process to evaluate the planned changes.
The board reached consensus to participate in the process as a county, and expressed an interest in having FEMA address commissioners in May, following an April 28 statewide online meeting between FEMA representatives and impacted officials and planners from counties around the state.
Commented