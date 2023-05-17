Feast of Words 2023

Local residents get ready to bid big at the Hood River Library’s Feast of Words fundraising event held on May 6 at the library. Pictured left to right: Joy Ingalls and Judy Dutcher of Hood River, Nancy Merz of Parkdale, and Salle Goeke of Hood River.

 Chelsea Marr photos

HOOD RIVER — Feast of Words, organized by the Library Foundation and held in the Hood River library branch on May 6, was a rousing success, said Rachael Fox, executive director, Hood River County Library.

“We are immensely grateful to our generous donors for their contributions towards the growth and development of our library,” Fox said. “The Library Foundation and its donors play a crucial role in maintaining our current level of services, and we were delighted to hear that this year’s fundraiser raised $35,000, bringing the total amount raised by the Library Foundation to more than $635,000 since we became a Library District in 2011.”

