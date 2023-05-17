Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Local residents get ready to bid big at the Hood River Library’s Feast of Words fundraising event held on May 6 at the library. Pictured left to right: Joy Ingalls and Judy Dutcher of Hood River, Nancy Merz of Parkdale, and Salle Goeke of Hood River.
HOOD RIVER — Feast of Words, organized by the Library Foundation and held in the Hood River library branch on May 6, was a rousing success, said Rachael Fox, executive director, Hood River County Library.
“We are immensely grateful to our generous donors for their contributions towards the growth and development of our library,” Fox said. “The Library Foundation and its donors play a crucial role in maintaining our current level of services, and we were delighted to hear that this year’s fundraiser raised $35,000, bringing the total amount raised by the Library Foundation to more than $635,000 since we became a Library District in 2011.”
The funds will be used to expand library services and make them more accessible, engaging communities at their point of need, she said.
“Our plan is to extend our services to outdoor spaces, such as covered seating areas in our library gardens with charging stations and free public phones for easy access,” Fox said. “Additionally, we will expand our Bookmobile services to reach underserved areas of our community.”
The library’s vision is “to create a community that is inclusive, dynamic, and creative, where everyone belongs, and there are opportunities for all,” she added. “Our library is a vibrant and forward-thinking institution that plays a crucial role in our community. It is a place where people can come together to share ideas, learn, and connect, offering a wide range of resources, both physical and digital, as well as programs and services that cater to the ever-changing needs of our community.
“We strongly believe that everyone deserves access to the resources they need to thrive, and we are proud to be part of making that happen,” Fox said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to our donors for helping us bring our vision to reality.”
