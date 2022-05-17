In just 10 months, from May 2021 through February 2022, 11 fatal suspected drug overdoses occurred in Wasco County, a sharp increase from prior years.
That’s nearly four times the total from 2019, when three were reported. There were five in 2020, the latest year with complete state data.
Four non-fatal overdoses occurred in the same 10-month time period, for a total of 15 overdoses, according to data from a local opioid overdose prevention task force.
Heroin was the main suspected drug for seven of the 11 suspected fatal overdoses. Fentanyl was the main suspected drug in three. Prescription drugs were the main suspected drug in one. Reflecting statewide trends, six of the fatal cases included suspected use of multiple drugs.
The age range of the fatal overdoses included people in their teens to those in their 60s. All but two were male.
The local opioid overdose prevention task force formed last year in Wasco and Sherman counties to address the continuing rise in fatal and non-fatal overdoses, which is occurring nationwide. Last November, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported that U.S. drug overdose deaths had topped 100,000 for the first time, during the 12 months ending in April 2021.
In the fall of 2021 Debby Jones, who leads the task force, saw the need to have a system to track overdoses in real time. She reached out to the Oregon Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA, oridhidta.org).
HIDTA provided access and technical assistance to engage the task force with a no-cost tracking tool called ODMap.
ODMap users input non-identifying overdose data into a central location that helps to provide a clear picture of the problem and direct resources to prevent fatal overdoses.
ODMaps provided the multi-disciplinary task force with a real eye opener and the data needed to mobilize stakeholders. Jones, who also runs Wasco County’s alcohol and drug prevention program YouthThink, explained, “When you see 15 overdoses in 10 months and 11 of them are fatal, I bang my head against the wall. Why didn’t we know about this tool and why weren’t we tracking sooner? Hat’s off to law enforcement, first responders and North Central Public Health District that are saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got this resource and we’re using it.’
“Another plus to the ODMap system is that it can help us identify a potential spike in overdoses and is there a “bad” batch floating around our area that could possibly be laced with Fentanyl. The more knowledge we have the better prepared we are to act and help people,” said Jones.
Task force members include area police agencies, emergency responders, North Central Public Health District, mental health agencies, Mid-Columbia Medical Center emergency room personnel, and parole and probation staff.
“We are going to know more so we can do better,” Jones said. “Overdoses were a statistic that wasn’t really being tracked. As someone that’s supposed to be in this work, I was surprised. It’s gone up significantly.”
In one key step toward doing better, Jones recently arranged for Wasco and Sherman counties to receive 300 doses of naloxone, a nasal spray medicine that can reverse an overdose, for community distribution. (See related story.)
In 2021, Oregon ranked first in the country in having the most people report using illicit drug use disorder in the past year, but was last in the nation in terms of providing treatment for substance use disorder. Both statistics came from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Fentanyl is both a prescribed and illicit drug, and illicitly manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, or drugs similar to fentanyl, are sharply increasing in use.
While prescription overdose deaths are down, fatal overdoses from heroin, fentanyl and stimulants like methamphetamine are increasing, according to the 2021 Opioid Overdose in Oregon report.
“Ballot Measure 110 became law in February 2021, which decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs. I believe that has had an impact on the amount of overdose deaths,” said Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Williams, a member of the opioid overdose task force.
Fentanyl deaths began to dramatically increase in 2019, the year that fentanyl began to flood the illicit drug market, Also, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs are increasingly found in counterfeit prescription pills made to look like common prescription painkillers or anti-anxiety medications. Each may contain enough fentanyl in a single pill to cause a deadly overdose, according to the overdose report.
Although the exact influence and impact of the pandemic is unclear, overdose deaths have increased significantly since spring 2020, the start of the pandemic, according to the Oregon opioid report.
The pandemic has been a time of multiple stressors, including school closures, job loss, housing and food insecurity, and isolation.
“We weren’t tracking the data effectively”, said Jones, “so it is difficult to compare, but statewide and nationally, overdose rates have increased. For Oregon, there were 280 unintentional opioid overdose deaths in 2019. In 2020, the number rose to 472. From January to September of 2021, there were already 554 unintentional opioid overdose deaths with three months still to go.”
Commented