On Saturday, July 8 at approximately 3:31 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26, near milepost 79, in Wasco County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, operated by Maxwell David Wheeler (34) of Bellevue, was traveling westbound when it collided head-on with an eastbound white 2011 GMC Savana, operated by Jesus Moises Paez Gomez (34) of Hillsboro, which was towing a white 1997 Wells Cargo utility trailer. 