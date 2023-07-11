On Saturday, July 8 at approximately 3:31 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26, near milepost 79, in Wasco County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, operated by Maxwell David Wheeler (34) of Bellevue, was traveling westbound when it collided head-on with an eastbound white 2011 GMC Savana, operated by Jesus Moises Paez Gomez (34) of Hillsboro, which was towing a white 1997 Wells Cargo utility trailer.
The operator of the Subaru (Wheeler) was declared deceased at the scene.
The operator of the GMC (Gomez) was also declared deceased at the scene. The passengers in the GMC, Jose Luis Galvan Vazquez (52), Magnolia Fuentes Ramos (29), and a male juvenile (4), all of Hillsboro, were transported to hospitals for treatment. The two adult passengers were transported by ground ambulance. The juvenile passenger was transported by Life Flight to a Portland area hospital.
The highway was closed for approximately four and a half hours while members from the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.
OSP was assisted by Warm Springs PD, Warm Springs Fire and EMS, Life Flight and ODOT.
