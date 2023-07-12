On Monday, July 11 at approximately 2:38 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 197, near milepost 31, in Wasco County. The preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Ram, operated by James Roundtree (79) of Bullhead City, Ariz., was traveling southbound, when for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and rolled multiple times. The single occupant (Roundtree) was declared deceased at the scene.
The roadway was not impacted during the on-scene investigation.
