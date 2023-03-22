Everybody's Brewing

Everybody’s Brewing in Hood River, above, has new look inside and out. 

 Laurel Brown photo

WHITE SALMON — Although their logo has largely stayed the same since their founding in 2008, Everybody’s Brewing has officially rebranded its business for a fresh new look. They unveiled their new image on March 4 at the pub in White Salmon.

The original Everybody’s brand artwork depicted a group of people standing together drinking, and over the years there have been subtle changes to the artwork on the cans and beverages in the logo. However, the new logo takes a whole new look as this is the company’s first major rebranding in its history, which they hope will elevate their visual presence.

Everybody's Brewing

Everybody's Brewing, now and then.