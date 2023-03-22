Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WHITE SALMON — Although their logo has largely stayed the same since their founding in 2008, Everybody’s Brewing has officially rebranded its business for a fresh new look. They unveiled their new image on March 4 at the pub in White Salmon.
The original Everybody’s brand artwork depicted a group of people standing together drinking, and over the years there have been subtle changes to the artwork on the cans and beverages in the logo. However, the new logo takes a whole new look as this is the company’s first major rebranding in its history, which they hope will elevate their visual presence.
The rebranding project started by exploring the company’s true mission and voice, as well as their presence in the Pacific Northwest. “In the end, the most important thing was that we stay true to our core values: Inclusivity, quality, fun, and community,” said Everybody’s Co-Owner Christine Ellenberger.
The new branding is both an effort to sharpen their look and a chance to “define and reiterate” who Everybody’s is and what they stand for as a company.
The new visual brand is described as clean yet playful and retro. It shows a flag with an emblazoned “E” along with their new slogan, “Beer For All.”
“The flag was kind of an ironic play; traditionally, they’re used to stake claim or ownership … but our flag stakes claim for everybody. We truly believe that craft beer is a community staple, one that everyone should be able to enjoy. Our new slogan drives that home. We make beer for everybody,” said Ellenburger.
The brand overhaul applies to their visual identity across all business aspects including packaged products, interior design, and online platforms. It also coincides with the release of new year-round and seasonal cans, such as the Co-Pilot Pilsner which depicts an animated dog hanging out the cab window of a classic pickup truck.
“We’ll still be the same Everybody’s,” said Co-Owner Doug Ellenberger. “The market has changed a lot in the 14 years since we opened, and we’re keeping up with those changes. We take a lot of pride in the quality of our beer, and we are also really proud of our new look.”
Head over to Everybody’s Brewing, tucked along the cliffs of White Salmon, for an in-person look at their new logo, cans, and pub interior.
