When The Dalles Beautification Committee realized their planned tree grant program would need to be delayed to the fall, they found themselves with extra funds for this fiscal year. With the fiscal year’s end quickly approaching, they wanted to make sure the money didn’t go to waste, and still use it to bring greenery and beauty to The Dalles.
The idea was simple: Plant trees at the elementary schools.
It wasn’t an unfounded idea, either. According to Beautification Committee Member Janet Kavanagh, the committee had previously reached out to local extension, county and state experts about residential tree planting, and school trees often came up as one of the biggest needs for communities.
“Playgrounds need shade and places for kids to sit and cool off and have a breeze,” Kavanagh said. “[The trees] create their own microsystem, you know, they create a wind draft and they affect that whole area of the playground.”
Using their remaining funds, the Beautification Committee was able to donate eighteen shade trees in total to the three elementary schools in The Dalles. The trees planted were a mix of two types of maples, the Autumn Blaze and October Glory — both named after their brilliant colors in the fall — as well as London Planetrees.
Although the trees are young now, they will grow to be around 75-100 feet tall with a breadth of up to 50 feet.
Kavanagh said that, prior to the planting, the committee spoke to teachers and other community members. She recalled one teacher in particular had been excited about the new trees, as their school had once had a large Ponderosa Pine that needed to be cut down due to pine beetle infestation.
“She said they were mourning that big old tree, but now they get to watch the new ones,” Kavanagh said.
Since the initial planting in June, the Beautification Committee has continued to follow up with the trees to make sure they are being well cared for, despite hot, dry weather. School superintendents and maintenance departments have been completely on board with the project and have worked hard to make sure the trees can thrive.
“The maintenance employees at the schools share our passion and are caring for the trees assiduously,” Kavanagh said. “The first three years are essential and we will continue our collaboration.”
The Beautification Committee’s tree grant project is also in its beginning stages, with applications now open. Residents who are interested in getting a grant to plant trees on their property to help contribute to greenery in The Dalles can visit www.thedalles.org/news_detail_T4_R112.php for more information or to fill out an application.
Commented