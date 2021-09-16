The City of White Salmon is experiencing a wastewater emergency. All property owners within the following area are asked to not use any water and to not flush any toilets at this time until further notice.
The area is bordered by Loop Road on the north, Spring Street on the south, Main Street on the east and Country View Road on the west side. This area includes all of Cochran Estates.
Check the city’s website for updates at www.white-salmon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.