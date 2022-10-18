Members and spouses of Mt. Adams Elks Lodge 1868 of White Salmon recently came together as “Elfing Elks” and made more than 100 hats and scarves for community members. The Elks Lodge received donations of yarn and material, and the “Elfing Elks” put in more than 300 hours of knitting and sewing to contribute to the array of finished items.
The early holiday cheer was presented as a donation on Oct. 10 to the local community action agency Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP). The Elks Lodge and WAGAP both serve the people of Klickitat and Skamania counties.
