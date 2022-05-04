THE DALLES — The Wasco County Board of Commissioners approved receipt of an $82,000 grant provided by the Oregon Secretary of State to help modernize the county’s election infrastructure as requested by Wasco County Clerk and Elections Officer Lisa Gambee at the April 20 meeting of the board.
“We struggle to keep up to date,” Gambee noted. The grant can be used for tabulation scanners, mail sorters and other election equipment as needed. It not to be used for Automatic Signature Verification or other ongoing costs like maintenance or support services.
Gambee said her department has already purchased a scanner and hopes to purchase a sorter as well. Currently, the bar code on the outside of each unopened ballot is manually scanned to log the ballot into the system. The scanner will automate the process, allowing the ballots to be scanned in bulk.
Scanning the ballot logs it into the system, showing that ballot has been received. Voters can then confirm their ballot has been received through “My Vote” on the Secretary of State website.
“A sorter will speed it up, scan all the ballots for us. It removes the manual labor part,” Gambee explained. She noted she will have to reorganize office space to make room for the machine.
Gambee said the scanner has to connect with state election system, so unopened ballots will be scanned in the clerk’s office. Once scanned, ballots are then transfered into a “closed circuit” room where the ballots are actually opened.
Gambee said she hopes to have the scanner operational for the November election. “It won’t be ready for the Primary Election,” she said. “Its a game changer in how you process the election, and accepting the funding is the first step.”
Gambee noted that any time you automate the process, there are questions as to if the process is working. “We do a logic and accuracy test, run tests four different times before the process begins. That’s how we know the ballots are counted correctly — an audit is done the makes sure the machine is doing what we expect. The system alerts us if there are issues, if there is a need for a ‘pair of eyes,’” she said.
Gambee also told the board “virtual observers” will again be able to watch the process of ballots being opened and signatures being checked. “We will continue to do virtual observers, you can have as many people as you want watching from the comfort of their homes, so we will continue to do that with streaming.” She said in the past a video room was setup on site, to monitor the secure room where the ballots are being counted.
The online access has worked well, she said. “We have other counties looking at following our lead, having that observation available through live streaming.”
Gambee added the state’s move to allow ballot postmarks to count will result in more election work needing to be done after election day. “We have seven days after the election to receive (a postmarked ballot) in the office,” she said. If a ballot is postmarked on election day, it will be counted.
She added that in signing the ballot, the voter is attesting that it was mailed on or before election day. But voters are encouraged to ask for a hand cancellation stamp, if mailing on election day, especially in rural areas where post offices close at 3 p.m.
“Mailing a week earlier will be the best way forward.” she said. “I would like to hope that voters don’t procrastinate even further” now that postmarks are accepted.
