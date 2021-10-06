If there’s one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, it’s how hard teachers work for their students. Online learning meant many teachers had to juggle multiple things at once, and for Susy Reyes-Montes that meant not only teaching kindergartners how to navigate online schooling, but also managing one of Chenowith Elementary School’s first dual-language classrooms.
Chenowith’s dual language program started during the 2020-2021 school year, which was also during online school, Reyes-Montes said. She said it took a little while to figure out how best to teach over Zoom, but was able to find a groove by focusing on engaging with the kids.
“You have to really love what you do and you have to make it fun,” Reyes-Montes said. “You have to feel them engage in their learning and let them know, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be learning and these are my expectations for you.’”
Online schooling also gave Reyes-Montes a chance to get to know families better, she said. Not having kids in person made communication with parents even more important.
“(Online school) has been challenging, but it has also been powerful for us to get to know a little bit more about our students and their families too,’’ she said.
However, because she taught kindergarten, she had a batch of kids who had never experienced in-person school. This changed the way some things needed to be approached, since the students didn’t necessarily have an idea of what school was supposed to be outside of an online environment.
Additionally, this made things more difficult when, in the spring, the school switched to a hybrid model.
“They were on the computer, they were learning routines and expectations and then boom: ‘You have to go back to school,’” Reyes-Montes said.
Though there were challenges, Reyes-Montes said, it was clear that the kids were eager to learn and excited to be with each other in person, even just for half-days.
Now, a year later, those kindergartners are now first graders and Reyes-Montes is teaching first grade too. She said it’s been great to see the kids grow from one year to the next, especially being in-person full time now.
“I can see how they are growing emotionally, educationally, and personally,” she said.
The dual-language program has also continued to this year, Reyes-Montes said, with both kindergarten and first grade participating in the program. The hope is to continue expanding the program up as time progresses, she said.
During the day, Reyes-Montes said they speak both Spanish and English during different subjects. The goal is to help children become more comfortable using Spanish in different contexts, such as in math or something similar, she said. She said the kids do well with it, absorbing it like they do any other subject.
“It’s basically just learning a second language, just like you learn math and reading and writing,” she said.
As a native Spanish speaker who began learning English in high school, Reyes-Montes said she believes the program could help open doors for students.
“I believe in the power of being bilingual,” she said. “Learning a second language, it’s double the fun, it’s double the friends, it’s double the knowledge.”
As the program continues, Reyes-Montes said she wants parents to know they still have space, and that she truly believes families should take advantage of this opportunity.
“It’s a valuable program, and I think people should know this is happening right now and we are becoming stronger every year and that we need the support from our beautiful community here at Chenowith.”
Reyes-Montes said she’s already received a lot of community support for the program over the last year, which she thinks has helped the program be successful.
“Even though they’re only first graders, they’re doing just fabulous, and that’s because it wasn’t just my work, it was the whole community involved. People asking and reaching out and just wondering … ‘How can we support?’” she said. “Working together for these kids, it was tremendous.”
