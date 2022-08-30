During last week’s North Wasco County School Board Meeting, Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, along with D21 Communications Director Stephanie Bowen, Chief Financial Officer Kara Flath, Teaching, Learning and Assessment Director Lauren Merklin, D21 Director of Human Resources Sandy Harris and Amy Hampton, officially presented the district’s five-year strategic plan.
Last school year (2021-22) the district first began the process of developing a five-year strategic plan, the D21 school board approving up to $75,000 in funding towards the contracting of a consulting company to facilitate the process and assist in gathering community input in December 2021, officially contracting with company Public Consulting Group (PCG) early this year. The district formed a steering community as an advisory leadership board chaired by Bernal, and in March, the district held a community forum where Bernal, along with Bowen and PCG consultant Jack McLaughlin spoke on the strategic planning process as well as presented ways in which the community could get involved, holding surveys, interviews and public focus groups where students, staff and community members could provide input and feedback to the district, well as an open email address, where one could anonymously send feedback directly to PCG. According to Bernal in the Aug. 25 school board meeting, that feedback and data was utilized to identify what areas were focused on in the strategic plan.
“We wanted to present to you tonight the key elements from our strategic plan and also talk about how we are going to ensure that this strategic plan is not something that just sits on a shelf, it’s actually a living document that we breathe and work on every single day,” said Bernal.
As part of the strategic plan, the district developed new mission and vision statements, as well as established an equity statement that had not been part of district literature before.
“North Wasco County School District is committed to the success of each student and staff member in our schools. For that success to occur the district is committed to equity by recognizing institutional barriers and creating access and opportunities that benefit each student and staff regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, language abilities, socio economic status, country of origin, immigration status, cultural heritage, native language, sexual orientation, gender and gender identity,” read Bowen in the meeting.
As part of the strategic plan, the district also developed “a portrait of a graduate,” which was described by Bowen as “a representation of a graduate that walks out of the doors of our (the district) schools.” The attitudes of a graduate outlined in the plan include curiosity, respect, integrity and confidence, while outlined skills include creative problem solving, collaboration, resilience, initiative and critical thinking.
“(A portrait of a graduate) is really about what are the soft skills and other essential skills we believe a graduate leaving us needs to have in order to be successful and of good character out in the world,” said Bernal.
Priority areas identified in the plan include student experience, teaching and learning, community engagement, staffing, and facilities. Each priority area includes goals the district has set to meet by 2027, such has “improve NWCSD cultural competency to develop empathy and understanding so student needs are met, and they have the support to achieve success,” and “create learning environments that are safe, ADA compliant, welcoming to staff and open to the broader community.” Each priority area also includes identified benchmarks that, according to Bernal, the district will utilize “to measure our success as we work towards achieving these goals.”
The strategic plan document posted to the NWCSD website breaks down the action steps the district intends to make in order to achieve each goal over the next five years. According to Bernal in the meeting, the “year one” priorities and focuses will be presented to the board next month. “We all need to begin thinking of this as a five-year plan, because when you start to look at all the action steps, it becomes a little overwhelming … for purposes of tonight, we just wanted to roll out the initial plan and we will bring back to you at the September board meeting our year one priorities for each focus area.
“It really does take a village to get school up and going. We start next week, and there’s been a lot of hard work going on this month to be day one ready. So we’re excited. We’re excited for the rollout of our strategic plan, and we’re excited to get all these action steps that we’ve identified for this year, the priorities rolling,” said Bernal.
The entire Aug. 25 school board meeting can be found on the NWCSD Facebook page, or on the Disitrict 21 Media Channel on YouTube. The entire Strategic Plan document can be found at the NWCSD website, under the “About Us” tab.
