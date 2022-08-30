During last week’s North Wasco County School Board Meeting, Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, along with D21 Communications Director Stephanie Bowen, Chief Financial Officer Kara Flath, Teaching, Learning and Assessment Director Lauren Merklin, D21 Director of Human Resources Sandy Harris and Amy Hampton, officially presented the district’s five-year strategic plan.

Last school year (2021-22) the district first began the process of developing a five-year strategic plan, the D21 school board approving up to $75,000 in funding towards the contracting of a consulting company to facilitate the process and assist in gathering community input in December 2021, officially contracting with company Public Consulting Group (PCG) early this year. The district formed a steering community as an advisory leadership board chaired by Bernal, and in March, the district held a community forum where Bernal, along with Bowen and PCG consultant Jack McLaughlin spoke on the strategic planning process as well as presented ways in which the community could get involved, holding surveys, interviews and public focus groups where students, staff and community members could provide input and feedback to the district, well as an open email address, where one could anonymously send feedback directly to PCG. According to Bernal in the Aug. 25 school board meeting, that feedback and data was utilized to identify what areas were focused on in the strategic plan.