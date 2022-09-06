During the superintendent’s report at the Aug. 25 North Wasco County school board meeting, Superintendent Carolyn Bernal broke down what COVID-19 management will look like within District 21 for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

“This year it’s a little different; instead of a district-wide plan, every school is required to have a COVID management plan,” said Bernal in the meeting, “so each school does have one … It describes how we will manage to COVID and respond to outbreaks.”