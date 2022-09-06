During the superintendent’s report at the Aug. 25 North Wasco County school board meeting, Superintendent Carolyn Bernal broke down what COVID-19 management will look like within District 21 for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
“This year it’s a little different; instead of a district-wide plan, every school is required to have a COVID management plan,” said Bernal in the meeting, “so each school does have one … It describes how we will manage to COVID and respond to outbreaks.”
According to Bernal, most COVID-related decision making will be on a local level, “so we get to make kind of our own decisions about how we manage and respond to COVID,” she said, also noting that they will be consulting with the local public health department for advice “if there’s anything that we’re seeing out there that’s unusual.”
While the COVID management plans are based in local decision making and individual to each D21 school, according to Bernal, there are parts that are still required to be maintained by throughout district, including a district communicable disease plan, exclusion measures for student and staff, isolation spaces at all schools and district buildings, educator vaccination and emergency operations.
As part of their individual management plan, Bernal presented that each school must have measures in place to ensure equity for anyone in their school who is disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as well as submit at a “Well-being Plan” to allow schools to protect access to in-person learning for all students through an “inclusive and holistic approach.” Schools were also required to submit plans and responses for supporting the mental health and wellbeing of their students and staff “during prevention, response and recovery from incidents of COVID-19.”
According to Bernal, except in the event of exposure or testing positive for COVID-19, D21 students and staff are not required to wear face-coverings, but disposable masks will remain available at all district schools for those who choose to continue wearing them. Students and staff who were exposed to COVID are no longer required to quarantine, but must wear a face covering for 10 days after exposure while monitoring themselves for symptoms and are asked to test themselves five days after exposure if possible. Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for five days, after which they may return to school or work while wearing a face covering if their symptoms have improved, and they have been fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducers.
Mitigations will continue throughout district schools, including handwashing and sanitizer available to students and staff, HVAC systems and air purifiers throughout buildings and classrooms, as well as open windows and outdoor class, activities, and meals when reasonable and poses no health or safety risks. While no longer required to physically distance, classrooms will arrange seating to maximize distance when possible and maintain seating charts to assist in the event of an outbreak or exposure, as well as utilize all entrances or exits to reduce the number of students gathering in one space. High touch areas will continue to be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day.
Due to quarantining not being required after exposure, D21 schools will no longer be implementing the test to stay program, but will continue diagnostic testing in the event a student or staff member begins feeling symptoms while at school. According to Bernal, as D21 is no longer required to report positive cases or perform contact tracing, the district will no longer be maintaining a COVID-19 dashboard on the D21 website, but will work with the local public health department to notify the community when ten or more students and staff are absent due to COVID-19.
“The message is common sense for COVID-19, common sense and safety, and really we need everyone’s help and support,” said Bernal.
In other business, the North Wasco County School board unanimously approved a cooperative agreement between District 21, Dufur School District and South Wasco County School District.
District 21 Athletic Director (AD) Billy Brost told the school board members that both high schools had contacted him and were interested in a cooperative agreement to allow their students to participate in Riverhawks cross country and softball teams. According to Brost, South Wasco County School District does not currently field high school softball or cross country teams, while the current cooperative agreement with Dufur High School, which they have done “for several years” in the past had been up for renewal following the D21’s 4A reclassification. The board motion for action item document states that the superintendents for both school districts approved the request, as did the Tri-Valley conference AD, according to Brost. With a motion made by Director Brian Stephens, seconded by Director David Jones, the request was unanimously approved.
