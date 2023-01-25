Helping our children understand how our government operates allows them to understand better what is happening within our country.
Over years and years, it seems assumed that we all have the same understanding of our government. As with the civil war, our country was divided as much then as today. Reviewing what is behind some key American phrases provides an understanding of their intent then and how it may apply to us today. Check with your kids and learn their understanding of the following phrases and what they mean today:
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” This phrase is from the Declaration of Independence. We know it came from our colonial history. To fully understand, you must go back in history to understand why this was important to them. That said, we all want to embrace that phrase. Though this is in the Declaration of Independence, it is a phrase and not binding in the courts. It is widely referenced but refers to the gifts given to all humans by their creator.
“The Constitution — a more perfect Union.” This comes from the U.S. Consitution’s preamble, which provides a summary that lines out how the United States of America will operate and that our civil rights provide legitimacy to all citizens. It is the agreement to provide a group of states with different interests, laws, and cultures a way to act together, uniting their citizens and vesting the power of the people. The Constitution acted like a colossal merger, uniting a group of states with different interests, laws, and cultures. Under America’s first national government, the Articles of Confederation, the states acted together only for specific purposes. The Constitution united its citizens as members of a whole, vesting the power of the union in the people. Without it, the American Experiment might have ended as quickly as it had begun.
“We are a government of laws not men.” Our Constitution is a key element of the American creed. The law is the power above an individual or institution. It comes from the philosopher Aristotle who wrote, “It is more proper that law should govern than any one of the citizens. Upon the same principle, if it is advantageous to place supreme power in some particular persons, they should be appointed to be only guardians and the servants of the laws.” As the head of the American army, Washington understood that the rule of law needed to be respected and demonstrated its responsibility in his leadership. John Adams expressed the phrase, “In a free society, government rules must be fixed and understandable that they prevent average citizens from exercising basic liberties.”
“Government of the people, by the people, for the people.” This phrase is the foundation of our government. President Lincoln makes this statement in his Gettysburg Address to reinforce the appreciation and novelty of self-rule and to help everyone have this understanding and appreciation for the government’s laws. Our democracy, as outlined in the constitution, is considered the supreme law of our country and is summarized in this phrase.
“A Republic, if you can keep it,” is our last phrase to focus on. The key to a republic is rooted in democracy, the ability to accept the majority choice for the people. This includes helping everyone understand why the decision is made for the people. The Constitutional Convention delegates created a self-rule system that must never be taken for granted but must be supported by all. The word stated by Benjamin Franklin, when sharing how the government would operate, stated, “Self-rule must never be taken for granted.” Those words may be more relevant now than at any other time in our country’s history.
Discussing these five phrases describing our government will help your children better understand how our government operates. Take these phrases, do an internet search with your kids, and see what you find.
Scott Smith, Doctor of Education, has been in education for the past 43 years. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University, his Masters from Lesley University, and his Doctorate from Northcentral University. His major focus areas are pre-reading skills, reading instruction, and classroom instructional support. He authored “Discovering Effective Reading Instruction.” Smith currently lives with his wife in Mosier and serves on the Board of Decoding Dyslexia of Oregon.
