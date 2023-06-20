CGN Scott Smith

Scott Smith

Teaching our children to be curious, kind, and polite helps our children succeed in life. Yet there is one skill adults overlook that children need to have and that is self-regulation. The majority of successful adults have an understanding of how to respond to different situations and are able to adjust their emotions in those situations.

Self-regulation is not necessarily a natural skill children develop. Some recognize the need to self-reflect, while others have struggles dealing with their internal feelings and social demands they feel are placed on them. Their frustration will be displayed through shutdowns or meltdowns, most often incapacitating them at that point in their activity. This is not a teaching moment, but recognizing the behavior signals you that the child may need some support with self-regulation. Self-regulation is becoming aware of your own emotions and thoughts. Helping your child become aware of feelings and options they might have in with dealing with those feelings provides a foundation that will last their whole life. Children who learn self-regulation often are better at understanding the importance of taking time and evaluating their own feelings, behaviors, and actions.