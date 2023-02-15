CGN Scott Smith

An important part of learning is the use of our metacognition. Metacognition is knowing how we think, process information, and learn. Helping children become aware of how they learn will expand their ability to retain and process information and advance their understanding of topics they are learning about.

How many times have either we or our children had to write spelling words three times each? The thought process is that practice teaches them how to spell the word. This may benefit some students, but research shows that this has little impact on other students or the transfer to their writing. Some students acquire the correct spelling of words when writing answers or reading stories.