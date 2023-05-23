Guiding your child to have a positive mindset is a life skill they will learn to depend on all of their life.
Have you heard an adult say, “Brush it off! Let it go!” Many children can’t understand how to “Brush it off.” Therefore, you may observe unpleasant behaviors from the child and be frustrated as adults.
Children look to adults as their role models for dealing with frustration. First, the child wants to be validated for their frustration, which is why they are expressing the behavior. By switching the words, we help the child to be acknowledged and build a positive mindset.
Instead of saying, “Brush it off,” respond with a statement like, “I see you’re upset. I understand; nevertheless, we need to go right now, and we can discuss this at home or in the car,” or something similar, acknowledging their frustration and letting them know you understand and will help them. Whereas the statement, “Brush it off,” leaves them to deal with the situation the only way they currently know how — to continue their fit.
Follow-up is key. Often this step gets skipped, and we jump to providing words of encouragement. Acknowledging you noticed they were frustrated is the critical component in building a positive mindset. Asking them why they were so upset provides the child with the reassurance you are concerned about them and gives them the chance to develop their ability to express themselves.
If a similar situation arises again, they know they will have an opportunity to discuss it. We are talking about how they were feeling and why it allows them to begin to understand situations independently, along with solving problems and creating a positive mindset.
The last step is providing words of encouragement for your child. Ending your conversations with words of encouragement mixed in with praise reinforces the development of their positive mindset along with them becoming problem solvers and encouragers throughout their lives. But, remember, don’t jump right to words of encouragement. That would be like eating your dessert first.
Scott Smith, Doctor of Education, has been in education for the past 43 years. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University, his Masters from Lesley University, and his Doctorate from Northcentral University. His major focus areas are pre-reading skills, reading instruction, and classroom instructional support. He authored “Discovering Effective Reading Instruction.” Smith currently lives with his wife in Mosier and serves on the Board of Decoding Dyslexia of Oregon.
