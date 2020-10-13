Oregon FFA and Les Schwab are combining for a food drive in October.
This year has brought uncertainty for many Oregonians, and Oregon FFA and Les Schwab Tires Centers know the need to help fight hunger is greater than ever. Those affected by food insecurity are in need year-round, especially this year. That is why Les Schwab Tire Centers of Oregon has partnered with Oregon FFA (formerly known as Future Farmers of America) in a Drive Away Hunger Initiative to help raise as much food and awareness as possible. The initiative will take place the entire month of October, according to a press release.
The Drive Away Hunger initiative is one that Oregon FFA and Les Schwab Tire Centers have been partnering on annually since 2015. Each year Oregon FFA members, advisors, volunteers, Les Schwab employees, and partnering stores have worked together to increase the impact of the initiative. Through Saturday, Oct. 31, non-perishable food donations can be dropped at any Les Schwab Tire Center, Wilco, or Grange Coop store.
The timing of this initiative is important, with food banks and pantries gearing up for the upcoming holidays there is a need for food and monetary donations. Last year, the Oregon FFA’s Drive Away Hunger initiative helped raise 580,084 pounds of food, equaling 435,171 meals to help those in need.
With questions or interest in donating a large quantity of food, contact Christa Carlon at ccarlon@oregonffa.com. The Oregon FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. It is a national youth organization of 760,113 student members, all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture. There are 8,739 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Oregon FFA is made up of more than 11,000 members in 114 chapters throughout the state. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
Visit the Oregon FFA Facebook page and #DriveAwayHunger. To learn more about FFA visit www.oregonffa.com or www.ffa.org.
