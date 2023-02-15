HOOD RIVER — It was another full agenda for the Hood River County School District Board of Directors during its Feb. 8 meeting, held at Westside Elementary.

Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn began with a report on the active shooter event on Feb. 2 that put lower valley schools — May Street and Westside elementary schools, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy and Hood River Valley High School — on secured status.

