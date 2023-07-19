HOOD RIVER — During its July 11 meeting, the Hood River County School District Board of Directors unanimously selected Chrissy Reitz to work on its behalf during contract negotiations for the interim superintendent position.
Reitz was also elected as board chair for the 2023-2024 school year, and Brandi Sheppard as vice chair.
The board has been interviewing potential interim superintendent candidates but has not yet announced who that person will be. Once negotiated, the contract will be brought forward at a public session for board approval.
The meeting was likely the last for Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn, who moves to the superintendent position for White Salmon Valley School District later this month.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity the board of directors have provided me to lead this district the past three years,” he said. “I have said this so many times, but this district is truly amazing — primarily because of the wonderful people who work for HRCSD, the amazing community support, and the wonderful volunteers, like all of you, who provide your time, talents and expertise to ensure we provide excellence, for every student, every day.”
The meeting was the first for newly elected Position 5 (Parkdale) Director Dave Stueben, although, as Polkinghorn noted, “I know you’ve been involved in the superintendent search, and I have seen you at just about every meeting since mid-April.”
Polkinghorn also addressed the ongoing search for a new athletic director at Hood River Valley High School, as former Athletic Director Trent Kroll left the district June 30 to assume the Sherman County School District K-12 principal position. Though a handful of candidates have interviewed, none have advanced.
“As former Human Resources Director [Catherine] Dalbey would say, ‘Don’t rush into a bad hire,’” he said. “If you don’t have a qualified candidate, don’t force it. Principal [Columba] Jones and her team are considering what next steps to take, which may include hiring a temporary AD or going with an interim for the year.”
He also announced the resignation of Special Education Director Kelly Beard, who has served as a special education teacher, HRVHS assistant principal, and principal at Pine Grove and May Street elementary schools during his 26 years with the district. Beard has taken a position with Educational Service District 112 based in Vancouver.
“Kelly is a fierce advocate for children with disabilities, a passionate educator and a great colleague,” Polkinghorn said. “I’m sad to see Kelly go, but I know Kelly well enough to know that he is excited to get to provide district services to children, which he thrives upon.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled from 5-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center, 1011 Eugene St., Hood River.
