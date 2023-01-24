Chamber of Commerce hosts first in-person Distinguished Citizens banquet since 2020
The Dalles Chamber of Commerce hosted their 2022 Annual Distinguished Citizens Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 19, this time with the theme “Gatsby Gala.” It was catered by Beachwood Eatery with a no-host bar by Bargeway Pub.
The Distinguished Citizens Banquet is held each year to recognize local citizens and organizations that have had an impact on the community. Every year, the chamber collects nominations from community members, then a committee decides who wins each category.
This year, there were seven main categories: Woman of the Year, Man of the Year, Youth of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Educator of the Year, Agricultural Achievement and Business of the Year. Additionally, Mid-Columbia Health Foundation presented an award for Excellence in Philanthropy.
The ceremony was led by Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Farquharson, with speeches given by The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays and Oregon State Senator Daniel Bonham. Board of Directors Chair Jennifer Gonzalez also spoke, giving both the members of the board and chamber recognition by having them stand.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber was unable to host the traditional banquet the last two years. Instead, the 2020 and 2021 awardees were surprised at either their places of work or houses to be awarded. Nonetheless, because they were unable to participate in the usual ceremony, Farquharson had the previous winners of each award come up and help present them to this year’s winner.
The first award of the night was Woman of the Year, which went to Carolyn Layson in 2020 and Dr. Mimi McDonnell in 2021. McDonnell was supposed to help present the award this year, but was unable to attend. This year’s award went to Nan Wimmers for her presence in the community, including her work with Meals on Wheels.
“She has not only served our community in various organizations, but she has used her knowledge, leadership, and gifts to serve on state boards to make a difference, while always representing our community,” Farquharson said of Wimmers. “I have had the honor and privilege of working with her as the chair of the board for the Chamber of Commerce and more recently on the Wasco County Economic Development Commission … I am so proud of this lady and grateful to be able to be called her friend.”
The next award was Man of the Year, awarded to Raymond Morris in 2020 and Hew Hillis in 2021. Hillis helped bestow the award to this year’s winner, The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays. Farquharson said Mays was being recognized not just for his work as mayor, but also for his work with The Dalles Art Center and his help in bringing Northwest Mural Fest to The Dalles.
“[Mays] has a gift of listening to others and has a genuine interest in their perspective and life story, their ups and downs, their needs, and dreams,” Farquharson said. “When he asks how you are doing, he genuinely cares. He was determined the moment he moved here that he wanted to be engaged, help, volunteer, and be a part of our community. He did not wait around to be asked but instead asked, ‘What do you need and how can I help?’”
The third award given was Youth of the Year, which went to Maddie Dollarhide in 2021. As she was on a special trip to Costa Rica to do work in agriculture, the award was instead presented by Northern Wasco County School District Superintendent Carolyn Bernal.
This year’s Youth of the Year was Salvador Rocha Zavalza Jr., who Farquharson introduced as having volunteered for a variety of local organizations, including The Dalles High School, The Dalles Art Center, the YES House, and the Chamber of the Commerce. Zavalza’s main focus, however, is Oregon’s Youth Transition Program, where he helps with the mission of preparing students with disabilities for employment or career-related postsecondary education or training.
“[Zavalza’s] heart and passion is to be there for our youth with disabilities and he is always looking for new ways to support and help them,” Farquharson. “We are excited to see the footprint that he leaves on the Gorge as he continues this amazing and much needed work.”
Next was Volunteer of the Year, an award that went to Kristen Harmon in 2020 and Rachel Carter in 2021. Both awardees came on stage to help present the award to this year’s winner, Scott McKay. In her speech, Farquharson spoke of McKay’s history coaching and his work with Mid-Columbia Senior Center.
“[McKay] inspires people to engage, to perform their best, and to serve from the heart,” she said. “They have mentored many and supported anyone whose life or work journey has crossed their path.”
Up next was Educator of the Year — presented by 2020 winner Lu Seapy and 2021 Kimberly Koch — which was awarded to Ajay Rundell, who was commended for his work in helping implement a Robotics and Video Club to Chenowith Elementary, as well as his hands-on and encouraging approach as an administrator.
“As an administrator, they have never lost their passion for teaching and their entire staff will tell you that they are the first person to respond to any need at the school,” Farquharson said of Rundell. “They are the first to fill in when a teacher calls in sick and if there is a leak on the roof they are there with maintenance asking, ‘How can I help?’”
Following Educator of the Year, Mid-Columbia Health Foundation Executive Director Amanda Evans presented the Excellence in Philanthropy Award to The Dalles Eagles Lodge. In particular, Evans spoke of Jeff Wilson and Johnny Jones and their fundraising work for Celilo Cancer Center — which equated to a donation of more than $42,000.
“Getting to know Jeff and Johnny a little bit, I found that they truly have a love of people,” Evans said. “And it’s no wonder. The Eagle motto, after all, is simply put, yet profound: People helping people. And that’s just what they did.”
Farquharson retook the stage for the Outstanding Agriculture Achievement Award, followed by 2020 recipient Megan Thompson and 2021 recipient Ken Bailey. The award was given to Mary Leighton, who Farquharson credited for her involvement in so many aspects of agriculture and agritourism, as well as her general involvement in the community.
“She is always helping her neighbors, community and family,” Farquharson said. “She seems to never sleep or stop working, whether it is tending to cows, helping a little one to discover the perfect pumpkin in the annual community pumpkin patch hosted by their farm, or mentoring our young entrepreneurs.”
The final award of the night was Business of the Year, which was presented by Aaron and Rachel Carter, owners of 2020 recipient Columbia Gorge Honda and Toyota, and Carmen Myers, branch manager of 2021 recipient Columbia Bank. This year’s winner was Bargeway Pub, which Farquharson attributed partially due to their determination and passion throughout the pandemic. She also acknowledged their resourcefulness in creating an outdoor space and hosting music almost every night, becoming a true community space.
“[Bargeway] decided that during shutdowns, confusion, revenue decline, and a community that was not sure what was and was not safe to do that they would take a risk and create an environment that was safe, fun, and allowed the community to still gather and enjoy the company of each other while being entertained and fed,” Farquharson said.
Following the awards, Farquharson thanked the sponsors of the evening and everyone for attending. The results of a variety of raffles hosted throughout the night were posted in the back of the room.
