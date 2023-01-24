“Gatsby Gala”

Drinks, balloons and a catered meal kicked off the “Gatsby Gala” at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center for the 2022 Annual Distinguished Citizens Banquet Jan. 19. 

Chamber of Commerce hosts first in-person Distinguished Citizens banquet since 2020

The Dalles Chamber of Commerce hosted their 2022 Annual Distinguished Citizens Banquet on Thursday, Jan. 19, this time with the theme “Gatsby Gala.” It was catered by Beachwood Eatery with a no-host bar by Bargeway Pub.

The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays — who was later named Man of the Year —gives a speech to the crowd at the Chamber’s Distinguished Citizen ‘Gatsby Gala.’ 
This year’s Woman of the Year award went to Nan Wimmers.
The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays was named Man of the Year and is pictured with his grandchildren.
This year’s Youth of the Year was Salvador Rocha Zavalza Jr.
Lisa Farquharson embraces Scott McKay after announcing he received the Volunteer of the Year award. 
Educator of the Year — presented by 2020 winner Lu Seapy and 2021 Kimberly Koch — was awarded to Ajay Rundell.
Mid-Columbia Health Foundation Executive Director Amanda Evans presented the Excellence in Philanthropy Award to The Dalles Eagles Lodge. 
The Outstanding Agriculture Achievement award was given to Mary Leighton.
Chamber President and event emcee Lisa Farquharson names Bargeway Pub as Business of the Year. 