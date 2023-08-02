Student representative Yamari Santillian-Guzman

Student representative Yamari Santillian-Guzman takes the board oath of office during the July 27 NWCSD 21 board meeting.

 Kelsie Cowart photo

THE DALLES — At the July 27 North Wasco County School board meeting, newly elected and reelected board directors took their oath of office to officially assume duties for their term. This included returning directors Jose Aparicio for zone six and David Jones for zone three, newly elected zone one director Adrian Lopez and recently appointed zone two Director Dayna Wynn-Elledge. Newly appointed student representatives Kaleb Blaylock and Yamari Santillian-Guzman also took the oath.

Thursday marked Wynn-Elledge, Blaylock and Santillian-Guzman’s first regular board meeting.