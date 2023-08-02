THE DALLES — At the July 27 North Wasco County School board meeting, newly elected and reelected board directors took their oath of office to officially assume duties for their term. This included returning directors Jose Aparicio for zone six and David Jones for zone three, newly elected zone one director Adrian Lopez and recently appointed zone two Director Dayna Wynn-Elledge. Newly appointed student representatives Kaleb Blaylock and Yamari Santillian-Guzman also took the oath.
Thursday marked Wynn-Elledge, Blaylock and Santillian-Guzman’s first regular board meeting.
Meeting business included the election of a new board chair, with Jones edging out previous board chair Aparicio in a 2-4 vote. With zone five currently vacant following last month’s resignation of Brian Stevens, the board reached an impasse on the election of a vice chair, with a split 3-3 vote between directors Judy Richardson and John Nelson.
After three unsuccessful attempts to reach a majority vote, the board reached a consensus to put the election of a vice chair on the August meeting agenda, following the appointment of a new zone five director.
In other business, the board approved the final bond language for the November election ballot. Apraricio announced that the district is considered eligible for the Oregon Capital School Improvement Matching (OCSIM) Program $4 million matching grant.
“We are have received acknowledgment from the Oregon Department of Education and we are eligible for the $4 million matching grant. So, when we pass the bond November, we get $4 million from the state,” Aparicio said. He thanked Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, Communications Director Stephanie Bowen, Chief Financial Officer Kara Flath and The Dalles High School Principal Kurt Evans for their work in developing the bond.
“So, kudos to the team to go and do that. Nice work to be able solidify that for this bond effort, so thank you,” he said.
To view the entire July 27 school board meeting, go to the District 21 Media channel on YouTube. For more information regarding the school bond measure, go to the NWCSD website, and click the “bond planning” link under the “About us” tab.
