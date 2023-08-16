HOOD RIVER — The Oregon Department of Transportation has announced daytime closures to the intersection of Orchard and Tucker roads from Aug. 21-24. The project is designed to improve safety by widening and reshaping the curve. Although construction will not begin until next spring, utility work has been scheduled.
According to the announcement, flaggers will be redirecting traffic while crews complete utility work and remove trees necessary to construct the project. Expect several days of delays while traveling on Tucker Road.
