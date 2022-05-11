On Monday, May 2, The Dalles High School (TDHS) held a celebratory assembly to commemorate “Decision Day” for its graduating class. Nationally recognized, Decision Day traditionally marks the deadline for which graduating students decide on which college they will be attending after high school. Wanting to celebrate all their graduates, TDHS extended the celebrations to pay tribute to all the different pathways students will be taking after receiving their diplomas. Be it a four year or two-year college or university, going to a trade school or participating in an apprenticeship, taking a gap year, entering into the military or directly into the workforce, TDHS had words of wisdom, advice, and pride — and ice cream — for the whole Class of 2022.
According to Elaine Powrie, ASPIRE coordinator and college admissions advisor for TDHS, while the high school has commemorated Decision Day for seniors in the past, this year marked some of the biggest celebrations so far. With the whole school in attendance, guest speakers shared words of wisdom with the students, and participating seniors were called up on stage to receive certificates commemorating their names and post-secondary plans. There was also a presenting of checks for students entering into the military.
“This year, Principal Kurt Evans wanted the whole school to be involved,” said Powrie. “One (reason) is to inspire the younger students of what they can look forward to in their futures. And the other reason is that with the past few years … a lot of our seniors didn’t even realize what Decision Day was, and so, we wanted to bring that awareness to everybody.”
Guest speakers included Superintendent Carolyn Bernal and Mayor of The Dalles Richard Mays, both of whom shared words of praise and encouragement for the seniors and their accomplishments, as well as some advice for the future.
“It’s a pleasure to be here today and recognize you seniors for making it through what has to be the most challenging few years of anyone’s high school career,” said Mays during his speech. “You’ve all persevered and overcame some significant obstacles. And hopefully, you can use those obstacles to rise up to the challenge ahead, in which I promise you that will be the most important and probably the most pivotal three or four years in your life.”
“It felt great to be here in person with them (the students),” said Bernal about the event. “I think it’s a reflection of all of our hard work this year, putting all our efforts into being back in person, and what a great way to celebrate our seniors this year.”
After the graduates walked across the stage to receive their certificates, all students were given tickets to receive ice cream treats outside the auditorium, which were provided by Rob Ross of Papa’s Ice Cream.
“This group of seniors have shown a determination and resilience that I don’t see all the time” said Powrie. “The past couple years has not been regular for them, and they have really pulled through and were determined to reach their goals. And I think that’s something that they should be very, very proud of.”
With one month left of their high school careers, the class of 2022 graduation commencement will be held on June 4 on Amaton Field.
