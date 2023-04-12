Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
D21 Top Chef competitors and assisting nutrition staff are, left to right, Karen Washougal, Mycole Cardona, Jenna Hert, Gavin Hemenway, Bitna Kim, Jovanni Lick, Barb Hawkins, Lincoln Journey, Kathy Roberts, Khushi Bhatt, Mona Keys and Abella Romero.
On March 29, students from District 21 (D21) Elementary Schools took to the kitchen to compete for the honor of Top Chef.
Students in third through fifth grade from Dry Hollow, Chenowith, and Colonel Wright Elementary had the opportunity to enter the competition earlier this year by submitting their recipe for a favorite fruit or vegetable side dish. The competition is part of Sodexo’s commitment to encouraging students to make healthy food choices as well as spark interest in the culinary arts.
Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company, is the company that D21 contracts with to provide nutrition services. “It’s never too early to start teaching students how to make healthy food choices, master basic cooking skills and engage in a little friendly competition. Sodexo Schools has spent the last decade helping students practice their culinary skills through the Future Chefs Challenge,” said their competition page.
More than 25 recipes were entered at North Wasco County School District, with the top six being invited to the competition. Recipes were judged on how well they incorporated the fruit/vegetable theme, originality, and of course — kid-friendliness.
The March 29 competition took place at The Dalles Middle School kitchen, where students were supplied with all the ingredients to make their dish as well as some extra helping hands from the district’s Nutrition Team. Participants had approximately two hours in the kitchen before plating their dish. Students then had the opportunity to present their dish and speak with the judges.
Participating chefs included Gavin Hemenway with Parmesan Broccoli Bites, Khushi Bhatt with Fruity Yogurt, Jovanni Lick with Jovanni’s Fruit Salad, Mycole Cardona with Ratatouille, Abella Romero with Scrumptious Spicy Pineapple Salad, and Lincoln Journey with Cheesy Potatoes
It was a close race, but in the end Khushi Bhatt was named the Top Chef of the day with her bright pink Fruity Yogurt, infused with rose syrup and garnished with her homemade pistachio, almond, and cashew nut topping.
The winner at each district then moves on to a regional round with others across the nation. One winner is chosen at the end of the contest and named the National Champion. A National Winner is then announced, typically, in May. The winning recipe, along with three other student-created recipes from this contest, are added to the school menus in Sodexo’s promotional series the following school year.
