D21 Top Chef

 D21 Top Chef competitors and assisting nutrition staff are, left to right, Karen Washougal, Mycole Cardona, Jenna Hert, Gavin Hemenway, Bitna Kim, Jovanni Lick, Barb Hawkins, Lincoln Journey, Kathy Roberts, Khushi Bhatt, Mona Keys and Abella Romero.

 Contributed photo

On March 29, students from District 21 (D21) Elementary Schools took to the kitchen to compete for the honor of Top Chef.

Students in third through fifth grade from Dry Hollow, Chenowith, and Colonel Wright Elementary had the opportunity to enter the competition earlier this year by submitting their recipe for a favorite fruit or vegetable side dish. The competition is part of Sodexo’s commitment to encouraging students to make healthy food choices as well as spark interest in the culinary arts.

Mona Keys and Abella Romero

Staff member Mona Keys (right) poses with Top Chef competitor Abella Romero.