The North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) School board is seeking qualified applicants to fill a vacancy for Zone 5 director position.
According to a press release, in order to qualify applicants must be a legally registered voter and have been a resident within the district for a least one year immediately preceding the appointment, as well as a resident of Zone 5. The zone boundary description and map can be found on the NWCSD website by clicking the "board members" link under the "school board" tab.
Those interested in applying are encouraged to submit a completed application to the district’s superintendent’s office at 3632 W. 10th St., The Dalles, or submit via email to Cindy Miller at millerc@nwasco.k12.or.us. For more information contact Miller at 506-3420 ext. 1002.
According to the press release, applications will be accepted until Thursday, Aug. 17 by 4 p.m. Interviews will be scheduled prior to a regular school board meeting and will be open to the public. Qualified applicants will be notified of the scheduled interviews as soon as possible.
To find the online application, and the Zone 5 boundary description and map, go to www.nwasco.k12.or.us.
