Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

The North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) School board is seeking qualified applicants to fill a vacancy for Zone 5 director position.

According to a press release, in order to qualify applicants must be a legally registered voter and have been a resident within the district for a least one year immediately preceding the appointment, as well as a resident of Zone 5. The zone boundary description and map can be found on the NWCSD website by clicking the "board members" link under the "school board" tab.