The North Wasco County School Board approved the re-adoption of the calendar for the 2023-24 and 2024 – 25 school years, as well as adopted the calendar for the 2025-26 school year.
While similar to the previous school year, according to District 21 (D21) Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, changes to the calendar include updating the format to make it easier to read and realigning D21’s scheduled spring break to coincide with universities and colleges throughout the state. “Apparently this year we were a week off, so we’ve really aligned our spring break to make sure that we’re aligned with everyone else,” said Bernal at the May 25 regular meeting.
