THE DALLES — At Thursday’s regular meeting, community member and District 21 parent Joel Vaught was appointed as the new North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) school board Zone 5 director.
Before officially opening the Aug. 24 meeting, the school board held interviews for five of six total applicants for the position, as one applicant withdrew their name from the application pool. Besides Vaught, applicants interviewed included community members Analene Pentopoulos, Patrick Urian, Andrew Hampton and Minnie Goudy.
The applicants were asked a series eight of questions by the board, all but one of which they received prior to the interview process. Questions asked included what particular strengths the applicant would bring to the school board, what the applicants believed were the greatest challenges currently facing the school district and what they see as the board’s role in addressing those challenges, what educational equity looks like to them and why they believe they are qualified for the position.
“I kind of see this as being akin to the difference between a vision and a mission, a vision being the direction that you would like to head in, and a mission being more broadly how you’re going to get there,” Vaught said in response to being asked how he sees the board’s role vs. administration’s role in running the school district. “I think the board should represent the voice of the community that elected them to these positions and to work in partnership with the district to craft that vision or that direction for education in the community, and then the administration then has the tools and the skills and the knowledge to support the educational staff and making that ‘how’ happen.”
When asked how he would handle conflict between fellow board members, administrators and or teachers, Vaught responded that listening and learning would be his key approach. “We’re all unique people, we’ve got different backgrounds and perspectives and motivations, and so because of that unfortunately sometimes conflict is inevitable, but I’ve found that when I approach conflict humbly that conflict can actually bring clarity to a situation a lot of the time. But I think that starts with listening, being slow to speak and quick to listen, taking that opportunity to see what the other side of the coin looks like before trying to explain what my side looks like so we can find compromise. I certainly don’t hit this mark every time, but I’d like to make that my approach,” he said. “At the end of the day, regardless of position that’s another person on the other side of the conflict and people are more important, and relationships are more important in those situations.”
One question that the applicants did not receive in advance was what they would do when approached by an upset parent or staff member with complaints about a school district issue or employee. “I think people often feel very passionately about educational issues and so it needs to begin with listening,” Vaught said. “The person needs to understand that they’re heard, and at least the emotion or the feelings they’re having about that situation are valid, and so we begin there. Certainly, a public scene doesn’t do that situation any good, so there will be a time and place for that person to feel heard and be heard and to have an issue addressed.”
Immediately after the interview process ended, School Board Chair David Jones called the Aug. 24 regular school board meeting to order. During the new business portion of the meeting, the board deliberated on the applicant interviews and expressed their gratitude to everyone who applied.
“First of all, I just wanted to thank all five [applicants],” said Director Jose Aparicio. “Thank you for expressing interest and putting yourself out there, it’s not easy … so I just appreciate your willingness to step forward and willing to serve in this capacity.”
“I really appreciate everybody that applied to come here. It’s a big deal when you’re on a school board, it takes a lot of work, and so you’re willing to step up and do the job of ... a school board member, I applaud you for that,” said Director John Nelson.
The first motion for appointment was made by Director Judy Richardson, nominating Hampton, after which Director Dana Winn-Elledge put forth her own nomination for Urain. Apparicio then put forth a nomination for Vaught.
With no initial seconds for any of the nominations put forth, Richardson rescinded her nomination for Hampton and seconded the nomination for Vaught. “I agree with the directors that these are excellent candidates and think he [Vaught] would be a good addition to the board.”
With Director Adrien Lopez absent from the meeting, the nomination for Vaught received a majority vote of four yeses with one no from Winn-Elledge, securing Vaught’s appointment to the board. After taking the board’s oath of office, Vaught immediately assumed his duties as the Zone 5 director.
Commented