Joel Vaught

Joel Vaught (right) takes the school board director's oath of office with board Chair David Jones (left) before assuming his duties as the district's new Zone 5 director 

 Kelsie Cowart photo

THE DALLES — At Thursday’s regular meeting, community member and District 21 parent Joel Vaught was appointed as the new North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) school board Zone 5 director.

Before officially opening the Aug. 24 meeting, the school board held interviews for five of six total applicants for the position, as one applicant withdrew their name from the application pool. Besides Vaught, applicants interviewed included community members Analene Pentopoulos, Patrick Urian, Andrew Hampton and Minnie Goudy.