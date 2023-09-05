THE DALLES — At the Aug. 24 regular meeting, the North Wasco County School board heard an introductory presentation from School Climate Consultants Patricia Ciccone and Jo Ann Freiberg regarding restorative practices.

“We’d like to introduce this word, maybe dispel a few myths,” said Freiberg. “We’d like to acknowledge that it’s a very confusing label … because there’s actually two words and people immediately zoom in to the word restorative, but the bulk of the work is not about restoration, it’s about building wonderful relationships with kids, with colleagues, and building a wonderful community, because if you don’t build it, there’s nothing to repair.”