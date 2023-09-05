THE DALLES — At the Aug. 24 regular meeting, the North Wasco County School board heard an introductory presentation from School Climate Consultants Patricia Ciccone and Jo Ann Freiberg regarding restorative practices.
“We’d like to introduce this word, maybe dispel a few myths,” said Freiberg. “We’d like to acknowledge that it’s a very confusing label … because there’s actually two words and people immediately zoom in to the word restorative, but the bulk of the work is not about restoration, it’s about building wonderful relationships with kids, with colleagues, and building a wonderful community, because if you don’t build it, there’s nothing to repair.”
Future-ed.gov defines restorative practices as school disciplinary practices that “focus on fostering a sense of community within classrooms to prevent conflict, and on reacting to misconduct by encouraging students to accept responsibility and rebuild relationships.” Rather than a traditional punitive response such as a suspension or expulsion, schools provide alternative approaches to conflict, such as staff-led mediations between conflicting students. Restorative practices professional learning was first implemented to District 21 (D21) during the 2022-23 school year as part of the Superintendent Carolyn Bernal’s Year One priorities.
“One of the very often displayed myths is, people think that when you’re working restoratively, kids get away with stuff, they’re not held accountable. We want to be very emphatic that that is not the case. If kids are getting away with something, that is not working restoratively. We are going to hold them accountable, but we want to hold them accountable in a way that changes behavior,” said Freiberg. “That’s what this work is about, because kids have to be held accountable when there are problems that they’ve done.”
According to Freiburg, the State of Connecticut recently adopted legislation that all Connecticut school districts will implement restorative practice policies in their schools. “We come from Connecticut, where our state has just legislated that all schools will begin to work this way, because we know that it helps kids succeed.”
Data presented by Freiberg and Ciccone displayed a decrease in issues such as chronic absenteeism and problematic behavior is other school and districts they have worked with in the past that have implemented restorative practices, with Northwest Regional High School in Winsted, Conn., experiencing a decrease in chronic absenteeism from 23.7% to 3.1%, and East Lyme, another Connecticut high school, experiencing a total decrease of 337 incidents of problematic behavior in a single year. Lincoln High School in Washington State experienced a jump in academic growth when “relationships and community building were the theory of action to achieve higher academics.”
“We are not coming here with our own whims and wishes,” Freiberg said, “this is long-standing research.”
After the presentation, Director Jose Aparicio asked Freiberg and Ciccone if they were aware of any trend data in what other districts experienced over time after the initial implementation of restorative practices. “Do you see very similar things occurring at certain intervals of time as you move forward, or is it sporadic?” Aparicio said.
“It’s not like a growth spurt, at least from my perspective,” Ciccone said. “It’s a gradual change and really what makes a difference and what you tend to see is that as more adults learn these skills and work with their students in this way, students recognize those models and begin to do it themselves, so it is a gradual trajectory.”
Director John Nelson asked Ciccone how districts successfully move from a punitive disciple to a restorative discipline model in the student/parent/employee handbooks when a punitive model is what has historically always been utilized and agreed upon.
“We recommend that there be a committee in school that leadership leads an effort to really examine the value of those kinds of [discipline], just punishing kids,” Ciccone said, “so leadership can take a role in saying, you know what, we have this here, we’re going to start thinking how we might change that trajectory, but let’s at least say and commit to trying restorative practices before we move to this, and that’s a simple way to move towards it.”
Director Dana Wynn-Elledge asked if there was data on whether parent involvement (or a lack there of) affected the success of the restorative practice work.
In general, many parents, especially those whose children are the victims of problem behavior such as bullying, are open to learning about restorative practice models, “I would ask them, what’s your goal, what do you really want?” Freiberg said. “If they said I want the behavior to stop, and I want my child to be safe, which they can want, I’d say, what you’re asking for is not going to get that, it will probably make it worse … and then I’d start to teach and explain what this is about, and they were incredibly open to that.”
Freiberg then noted that a restorative practice model is also beneficial to students who don’t have safe home lives. “For many kids who are experiencing trauma, abuse or neglect in one way or the other, the cycle has to be broken, and the only way its going to be broken is for them to see that there’s another way that adults can treat you.”
Newly appointed zone 5 Director Joel Vaught asked Frieberg and Ciccone whether there were provisions in the restorative practices model as the district transitions between punitive discipline and restorative practices when the district is still growing into the practice. “How do we work in that interim period?” Vaught asked.
Ciccone responded that the intention is always to hold students accountable for behaviors, which may still require discipline such as removing them from a classroom or sending them home. “We’re letting that student know you’re not off the hook, you’re not going home to sit and vegetate, you need to be thinking about this because you’re coming back in, and we are going to solve this problem," Ciccone said.
“What ultimately needs to happen is that a child needs to understand that they’re going to be held responsible for that effort, and we are going to work together to get to the other side,” Freiberg said. “The goal is to make our schools safer.”
In other business, the board voted to appoint Director Aparicio as the board representative and spokesperson as it relates to matters regarding the North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) bond measure currently in place to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. With a motion made by Nelson and a second by Director Judy Richardson, the motion was passed with five yeses, with Vaught abstaining.
The board also voted to appoint Richardson as board representative to the NWCSD’s Stewarding Body as part of the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) Student Investment Account (SIA) Incentive program that the NWCSD is participating in. In a motion made by Nelson and a second made by Aparicio, the motion passed with only one abstention from Richardson.
