The North Wasco County District 21 School board received their final audit report for the end of fiscal year 2022 at their Jan. 26 school board meeting. Friend & Reagan PC (now known as RTO & Company) performed the audit, and issued an unmodified opinion regarding the district’s financial statements.
“We state that in our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly in all material respects, the financial statements of the school district,” said CPA A.J. Olson, who presented the report to the board, “that’s what we call an unmodified opinion, which is a clean opinion. It’s exactly what you’re looking for.”
While finding no material weaknesses, the report did identify a significant deficiency in the district’s internal control over financial reporting. Defined in the report as “a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies in internal control that is less severe than a material weakness, yet important enough to merit attention by those charged with governance,” the significant deficiency identified was in regard to the district’s contracting of Friend & Reagan to prepare its financial statements rather than the district itself preparing them. Olsen noted that this is a deficiency that has been reported before.
“We did identify one significant deficiency, and this is kind of the same one that’s (reported) every year and this is regarding financial statement preparation. You guys contract with our office to prepare the financial statements rather than prepare them yourselves. In general, we normally as auditors consider that in itself a significant deficiency, just because it just more likely for errors to (be) not caught, based on us not being as familiar with the operations of the district itself,” Olson said. “The optimal situation would be to have management who’s experienced preparing those … then give it to us as auditors to review and then you got two sets of eyes reviewing everything. And since that’s not the case in this scenario, that’s why we’ve always kind of reported this significant deficiency. That was the only deficiency in internal control this year.”
The cause of this deficiency, which is identified in the Financial Statement Findings of the report, notes that the district’s finance staff “is competent, capable and performs daily and monthly functions very well,” but “their experience in preparing full accrual financial statements with pension and OPEB accruals and related disclosures is limited.”
Friend & Reagan did not recommend any changes in the preparation of the financial statements, though the report did advise that board “be aware of this control deficiency and stress the importance of thorough review of the financial statements prior to approval of the audit.” After the presentation of the final audit report, Chief Financial Officer Kara Flath presented a corrective action plan stating that the district will currently take no action to correct the identified significant deficiency, the plan stating that “with the limited staff within the district business office, the district chooses to work with the auditors to prepare financial statements to avoid any errors.” With a motion made by Director Dawn Rasmussen that was seconded by Director David Jones, the board unanimously approved the corrective action plan to be submitted to the secretary of state.
Flath noted that the situation is not particularly uncommon. “I do need approval to go ahead and submit this (corrective action plan), and then a signature from the board chair and the superintendent to say, ‘Here’s our significant deficiency and right now we’re not doing anything,’ which they are used to with this particular thing, and we did submit it this way last year,” she said.
Friend & Reagan also conducted an audit on compliance for each major program and report on internal control over compliance required by the Uniform Guidance. According to the U.S. Department of Education, “Uniform Guidance … establishes uniform administrative requirements, cost principles, and audit requirements for Federal awards to non-Federal entities.” According to Olson, the district was subject to this single audit, or enhanced audit testing, “partially since you guys (the district) received over $750,000 in federal funding,” he said. “How that works for us as auditors is we will review the schedule of expenditure of federal awards after it’s prepared by your finance staff, and we will perform testing over whatever we consider to be major programs through the year … and then with those major programs, we will test whether all compliance requirements are met and then give a report on that,” Olson said.
This single audit also received an unmodified opinion, and Friend & Reagan did not identify any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies.
With a motion made by Director John Nelson and seconded by Jones, the final audit report was unanimously approved by the board.
“I just want to make a comment that it’s obviously a great testament to Miss Flath for everything that she’s doing to get us in such a good position,” commented Rasmussen.
The full Jan. 26 school board meeting is available for viewing on the District 21 media page on YouTube.
