Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

The North Wasco County District 21 School board received their final audit report for the end of fiscal year 2022 at their Jan. 26 school board meeting. Friend & Reagan PC (now known as RTO & Company) performed the audit, and issued an unmodified opinion regarding the district’s financial statements.

“We state that in our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly in all material respects, the financial statements of the school district,” said CPA A.J. Olson, who presented the report to the board, “that’s what we call an unmodified opinion, which is a clean opinion. It’s exactly what you’re looking for.”