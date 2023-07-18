CGN education file
Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

The North Wasco County School District 21 has announced Dayna Wynn-Elledge as the new school board director for Zone 2.

According to a July 7 district press release, Wynn-Elledge has served as a parent representative for Brier Terrace Middle School in Briar, Wash., with a four-year tenure as a parent chair, as well as serving as a swim teacher.