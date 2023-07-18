The North Wasco County School District 21 has announced Dayna Wynn-Elledge as the new school board director for Zone 2.
According to a July 7 district press release, Wynn-Elledge has served as a parent representative for Brier Terrace Middle School in Briar, Wash., with a four-year tenure as a parent chair, as well as serving as a swim teacher.
“Dayna brings a unique blend of experiences and a passion for education to further enhance our commitment to student success,” said the press release. “Dayna expresses her enthusiasm for the role, emphasizing the importance of equipping students with essential skills such as reading, writing, math, and science. She firmly believes that these foundational principles are pivotal in enabling each individual to enrich their future and contribute to their communities as adults.”
According to the press release, factors that will shape Wynn-Elledge’s decision making include her commitment to being fair and thorough, pledging to review all relevant information presented, listen attentively to all perspectives and make decisions that best serve the needs of the situation at hand.
“We warmly welcome Dayna to our school board and are confident that her dedication and commitment will greatly contribute to our ongoing mission of educating each student to the highest standards while motivating them to reach their fullest potential and graduating them to be college, career and life ready,” said the press release.
