CJ Toole

THE DALLES — The North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) has announced CJ Toole as District 21’s new director of intervention and prevention.

According to a July 18 press release, the NWCSD has partnered with the Oregon Department of Education’s (ODE) Intensive Program, whose purpose is to support districts in “advancing equity, authentically engaging with their community and strengthening district systems and capacity.” The partnership will be in place for at least four years “based on progress of identified areas of improvement,” with participating districts receiving additional “grant-in-aid” to supplement other ODE funding, including Student Investment account resources.