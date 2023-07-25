THE DALLES — The North Wasco County School District (NWCSD) has announced CJ Toole as District 21’s new director of intervention and prevention.
According to a July 18 press release, the NWCSD has partnered with the Oregon Department of Education’s (ODE) Intensive Program, whose purpose is to support districts in “advancing equity, authentically engaging with their community and strengthening district systems and capacity.” The partnership will be in place for at least four years “based on progress of identified areas of improvement,” with participating districts receiving additional “grant-in-aid” to supplement other ODE funding, including Student Investment account resources.
According to the press release, the additional funding allows the district to fund this new position, which was identified as a “critical need” over the last school year, and “will focus on leading the development and implementation of comprehensive, evidence-based prevention and intervention programs, such as supporting classroom teachers in student behavior management,” along with overseeing the Intensive Program.
A graduate of Western Oregon University, Toole has a bachelor of arts in social sciences, as well as a graduate certificate in public administration from University of North Dakota, said the press release. He has been with the NWCSD since 2015, serving as the district behavioral specialist, and has an extensive history in youth services and other helping industries.
While passionate about his current work, Toole is excited about his new position. “The most exciting thing about my job are the teams and professionals I get to work with. We have some of the most caring and creative individuals, dedicated to helping kids, that I have ever been around,” Toole said in the press release. “I see this as a rather unique time in not just the history of education, but all of history, as we navigate a 'post-COVID world' and work to find, and apply, both proven strategies for intervention and prevention, as well as seek out new, evidence-based practices specifically designed to address the needs of our school district and community.”
Prior to working for the school district, Toole served as the director of the TOOLS program, a behavioral rehabilitation services stabilization program with NORCOR, as well as a past case manager and program coordinator for the Youth Care Center and Cognitive Self Change programs.
According to the press release, Toole sees both the director of intervention and prevention position and ODE’s intensive program are growth opportunities for the district.
"There is an opportunity to build upon the strengths we have in the district, to grow and evolve education in a positive way, so that the next generation are educated and engaged learners,” Toole said.
