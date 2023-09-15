OSP responded to a single-vehicle collision with a tree, involving serious injuries, near I-84 on Sept. 13. The gray Honda Accord struck a tree near milepost 83 westbound, pushing the front end of the vehicle in about 4-feet, according to police reports from Wasco County Sheriff and OSP. Both occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be impaired by intoxicants. A search warrant was applied for and granted for the remaining blood from the hospital draw. The driver was transferred Lifeflight to a trauma center in Portland and will be cited for multiple crimes at a later date. Wasco County deputies assisted OSP and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue with traffic control and first aid before Lifeflight arrived.
- CENTER MANAGER Columbia Arts
- Now Hiring: Special Education Paraeducators for White Salmon School District
- Property and Casualty Insurance Agent
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- Now Hiring: Special Education Nurse for Goldendale Schools
- LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I
- Engineering & Operations Support Assistant
- PORT OF HOOD RIVER
- FARM & FIREWISE TECHS Underwood
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- 31-year-old Fish and Wildlife Biologist drowns in Wind River
- Obituary: Courtney Erikson
- Hood River man arrested for kidnapping
- Deaths and services: Sept. 13, 2023
- Obituary: Shirley Murphey
- OREGON — The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which operates the BottleDrop network, said Sept. 5 that it raised $100,000 through its Emergency Fund to support wildfire relief efforts in Maui, Hawaii. Oregonians from across the state stepped up in support of the cause.
- Obituary: Jeff Davis
- Obituary: "Kay" Arbuckle
- Obituary: Mike Smart
- Obituary: Martha Stadelman
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Fire evacuates Sportsman’s Paradise
- Crash results in serious injuries
- Hood River man arrested for kidnapping
- 31-year-old Fish and Wildlife Biologist drowns in Wind River
- Klickitat BOC approves 35-lot subdivision in Husum
- Through the Eyes of an Elder: Seeking advocates for better elder care
- MCCAC and HRSS merge to provide coordinated shelter services / MCCAC y HRSS unen fuerzas para brindar servicios de refugio regionales coordinados
- Gorge Local - In Business: Tea Nook brings new gathering place to Lines of Designs
Commented