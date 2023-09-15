OSP responded to a single-vehicle collision with a tree, involving serious injuries, near I-84 on Sept. 13. The gray Honda Accord struck a tree near milepost 83 westbound, pushing the front end of the vehicle in about 4-feet, according to police reports from Wasco County Sheriff and OSP. Both occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be impaired by intoxicants. A search warrant was applied for and granted for the remaining blood from the hospital draw. The driver was transferred Lifeflight to a trauma center in Portland and will be cited for multiple crimes at a later date. Wasco County deputies assisted OSP and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue with traffic control and first aid before Lifeflight arrived.