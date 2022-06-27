TripCheck has reported a major crash and vehicle fire has closed Interstate 84 in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River Monday, June 27.
The crash happened about 7 a.m. near Bonneville Dam at milepost 40. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash included a crane truck that has caught on fire. The closure is expected to last through the morning.
Alternate routes include SR 14 on the Washington side of the Columbia River, although that route may include slowing near Stevenson for paving, and U.S. 26 over Mount Hood. Large commercial vehicles should use the U.S. 26 detour route.
