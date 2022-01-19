Every long-term care facility in Wasco and Sherman and Gilliam counties is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, and region 6 hospitals (The Dalles and Hood River) had only two Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and two non-ICU beds available as of Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a presentation from North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) before the Wasco County Board of Commissioners.
“The case numbers are quite a bit higher than anything we have seen before,” said Martha McInnes, RN, with NCPHD. “Our cases have spiked dramatically. We don’t know when our peak is going to be, but we don’t think we have gotten there yet.”
Like public health districts across the state and nationally, staff are no long tracing contacts of those testing positive for the disease. “The counts have gone up so significantly, there is no way we can keep up with contact tracing,” McInnes said. “Omicron is running rough shod over our state.”
McInness told the board there is a national shortage of tests, both for use at home and those used clinically.
“We are testing as many people as possible, but we are also experiencing a shortage of rapid tests,” she explained. “We squeeze in as many people in as we can.” The district anticipates receiving additional test kits from the state in the coming week.
McInness said residents could now order free tests at Covidtests.gov for delivery at the end of the month via the United States Postal Service. “We encourage everyone to sign up, get their home test kits,” said McInness. “It’s good to have them on hand, so if you get the sniffles you can test without going out to find a test.” She advised those who feel sick not to hunt for a test but to “just stay home for five days.”
McInness noted the district has plenty of capacity to provide vaccination and booster shots, but the community is not responding to the opportunity. “We have a lot of capacity to provide boosters, but the public is just not coming in,” she said. Only 37% of eligible residents have gotten their booster shots, she said. “Boosters are very effective in keeping you from needing hospitalization or dying, even with the omicron variant,” she added, and noted walk-ins were welcome at the weekly vaccine clinic, held every Thursday at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center on the Columbia Gorge Community College campus in The Dalles.
Tested positive?
Those who have tested postive for COVID-19 can find resources at Oregon.gov/positivecovidtest.
The site offers health information, answers questions about isolation and quarantine and helps identify who is a close contact.
The state has also launched a toll-free telephone number that allows those who have tested positive to speak with a public health representative directly. That number is 866-917-8881.
