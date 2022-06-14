In partnership with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Primary Care Association, One Community Health (OCH) opened two COVID test-to-treat centers on June 1 for OCH patients and individuals from underserved communities with plans to expand access in the coming months to the entire Columbia Gorge community.
OCH’s Test-to-Treat centers are located outside OCH’s existing clinics in Hood River and The Dalles and are staffed by providers, pharmacists, medical assistants, and nurses. The test-to-treat centers offer “one-stop shopping” for COVID services:
• Rapid diagnostic COVID testing
• An evaluation by a medical provider
• If appropriate, the anti-viral treatments Paxlovid or Molnupiravir will be prescribed and provided on-site, with no need to go to a separate pharmacy location
The Federal Test-to-Treat Program was launched in March to provide faster and easier access to COVID anti-viral treatments. While the Federal program is focused on pharmacies, only 2,800 of the approximately 50,000 retail pharmacies in the U.S. have health clinics staffed by medical providers.
Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), such as OCH, are uniquely positioned to provide equitable access to all components of the test-to-treat program. OCH was approached by the OHA and Oregon Primary Care Association to serve as a pilot site for the Oregon Test-to-Treat Program.
