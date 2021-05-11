Licensed child care providers who operate in-person services throughout Washington have an opportunity to apply for grant funding through the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) to help them stay open during continued COVID-19 conditions, according to a press release from Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).
The grant ranges from $6,500 to $20,000, depending on the size of the facility and applications close at noon on May 20.
All licensed providers in Washington are eligible to apply, but DCYF will prioritize payment processing for providers that are in counties designated “Communities of Concern” or are listed as a “Child Care Desert.” Klickitat County falls in the first category, Skamania County is not listed in either category.
Larissa Leveque of the Klickitat County Childcare Committee hopes that grants such as this will encourage more people to become licensed childcare providers, as the cost of running a business is often a huge deterrent to going through the process to receive certification. “The need in Goldendale is great, and our committee is working to bring more opportunities to the area,” Leveque said. The group is just now wrapping up a feasibility study for the county that highlights Goldendale’s situation. Only 30 percent of children under the age of 6 are currently being served in the community.
