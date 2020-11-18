Hood River County School District (HRCSD) and the Hood River County Health Department hosted a virtual community forum on Nov. 16, to share about COVID-19 and plans to reopen schools in Hood River County.
Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn presented information on the school district’s development process for Operational Blueprints for school reentry, including its collaboration with the Hood River County Health Department. The district announced last week that it has postponed at least until January a return to limited in-person instruction, originally scheduled for November.
In the forum, Polkinghorn also highlighted specific protocols and measures that would be implemented to safely reopen schools for in-person instruction.
Hood River County Public Health Officer Dr. Chris Van Tilburg provided additional information on COVID-19, including precautions to follow closely to
prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Community members had the opportunity to ask questions regarding plans to reopen schools. A recording of the community forum may be found on the HRCSD website under News and Announcements.
For more information about Hood River County School District, including information regarding plans to reopen schools, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us.
