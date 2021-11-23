Vaccine rate increasing
Three additional COVID-19 deaths in Wasco County were reported last week by the North Central Public Health District.
One death was recent, and two were just recently reported by the Oregon Health Authority, but occurred in August.
This brings total Wasco County deaths from COVID to 44.
A man tested positive for COVID on Oct. 12 and died Nov. 16 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
A woman tested positive Aug. 11 and died Aug. 21 at her residence. Another woman tested positive Aug. 20 and died Aug. 29 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland.
Vaccination in particular, as well as good ventilation, masking and physical distancing, remain the best tools available to end the pandemic, NCPHD stated.
Vaccination rates in the district have picked up significantly with both booster doses and pediatric doses now available.
Nearly 1,900 vaccines were administered in the first two weeks of November. In Wasco County, 77.6% of those 18 and up have received at least one dose. In Sherman County, its 67.6 %, and in Gilliam County, 51.8%.
In the week ending Nov. 12:
• North Central Public Health District administered 674 doses (18,461 cumulatively)
• Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s doctor’s offices administered 121 doses (2,193 total)
• Deschutes Rim Medical Clinic administered 24 doses (725 total)
• One Community Health continues to offer vaccine (3,901 total)
Vaccines available
NCPHD is offering clinics for those 12 and up for first, second, third and booster doses. Upcoming clinics are Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. To book your own appointment for a free vaccine, visit www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine or call 541-506-2600.
One Community Health has clinics on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Register at www.onecommunityhealth.org/covid19-vaccine.
Local doctor’s offices are offering the pediatric vaccine to existing patients who are ages 5-11, as is One Community Health.
Fred Meyer (www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-vaccine), Rite-Aid (www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler) and Walgreen’s (www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landin)g also offer the vaccine for ages 5-11.
(For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit www.ncphd.org or on Facebook.)
