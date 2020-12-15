Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) reported Dec. 11 over 30 individuals from a facility in Bingen have tested positive for COVID-19. The positive cases resulted when the facility performed extensive COVID-19 testing for their staff as a part of their commitment to workforce and community safety. The health department estimates that there will be additional positive cases in the coming days as test results are processed, according to a news release.
Additionally, some of the people who have tested positive live outside of Klickitat County. The KCHD has contacted the health departments in those counties and will continue to work with the health departments that have residents that have tested positive.
The following information has been confirmed about the incident, the release stated:
• All personnel that have been identified as positive with COVID-19 have been placed in self-isolation and will be checked on regularly by their health department and company staff.
• Facility management has implemented appropriate controls and procedures for quarantine and isolation with their staff and will maintain these controls until personnel are considered recovered by health department staff.
• The facility’s management team has implemented additional precautions that exceed recommendations by the CDC in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19 at their facility.
“The KCHD and the facility management team appreciate the level of concern this announcement may bring to community members,” the release stated. “For this reason, they will continue to monitor the situation and maintain an ongoing dialogue to ensure this situation is contained and controlled appropriately.”
The department urges anyone currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to contact their primary care provider about getting tested.
Commented