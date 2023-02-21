Wasco County Courthouse

Wasco County Courthouse in The Dalles, Ore.

 Jacob Bertram photo

There are an estimated 125 miles of publicly dedicated roads — roads allowing public access but not maintained as county roads — in Wasco County and crews will be using 360-degree cameras mounted on a vehicle to inventory every mile to allow for objective evaluations of road condition.

The resulting images will be used to evaluate individual roads, specifically for possible fire mitigation and evacuation routing. The data will also be available for evaluating road condition, and need for repair, once objective standards have been articulated and approved by county commissioners. Such evaluation could support future grant applications.