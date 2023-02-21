There are an estimated 125 miles of publicly dedicated roads — roads allowing public access but not maintained as county roads — in Wasco County and crews will be using 360-degree cameras mounted on a vehicle to inventory every mile to allow for objective evaluations of road condition.
The resulting images will be used to evaluate individual roads, specifically for possible fire mitigation and evacuation routing. The data will also be available for evaluating road condition, and need for repair, once objective standards have been articulated and approved by county commissioners. Such evaluation could support future grant applications.
“This is a great idea,” said Arthur Smith, Wasco County public works director. “We have struggled with getting these assessments before. This will give us some great information on these roads.”
Senior Planner Daniel Dougherty told commissioners the FEMA/Oregon Emergency Management grant project was a joint effort between the planning department and public works.
A team from the surveyor’s/public works department will first utilize the camera technology to record imagery of all public access roads. Planning staff and fire professionals will then utilize the recorded imagery to evaluate road conditions and identify critical fire mitigation projects, which includes reducing overgrowth in the right-of-way and improving access by fire apparatus and/or for evacuation routes.
Work on the project could begin as early as June of this year. Imagery data will be publicly shared on Google Street View.
The analysis of road data is proposed to begin in 2023.
Smith noted that unlike public access roads, county roads — 675 miles worth — already meet fire mitigation standards as part of the county’s day-to-day work.
Public access road conditions vary considerably. “Some of these other roads, we don’t know what the conditions are regarding safety and fire, evacuation or ambulance access. We will have a really good database to see what the shape of these roads are, and that will help us seek funding, perhaps coming up with additional grants or considering other options.”
The board of commissioners expressed unanimous support for accepting the grant during their Wednesday, Feb. 17 meeting.
Commented