New program expanding, establishing long-term goals
Klickitat County’s public health director said crisis services in the county are no longer as constrained since November, when the county began providing those services through its own system, which was developed over a period of four months last year and continues to expand.
Before Aug. 8, 2022, crisis services were conducted through a third party, Yakima-based Comprehensive Healthcare, whose decision to withdraw their contract with the county last year sparked an effort by the county and partners in public health and safety to come up with an alternative source of professional crisis care by that deadline. Washington State requires crisis services to be available in every county.
Skamania County’s behavioral health agency became the first backup source of the human resources needed to conduct crisis care in the county through an agreement which lasted until Nov. 6, and by the same time, county commissioners determined that the best way forward would be to build a crisis care program in-house, as opposed to contracting those services out to a third-party provider. Commissioners also voted to hire Chris de Villenueve, a former vice president with Comprehensive Healthcare, to serve as a consultant, guiding officials through the process as the subject matter expert in the field of behavioral health.
By November, when the agreement with Skamania County was set to expire, county officials had not only secured a crucial state certification needed to operate as a behavioral health agency, they also identified six designated crisis responders — certified behavioral health officials with the capability to triage and involuntarily hospitalize someone undergoing a mental health crisis — to serve on a contractual basis and fill the need for 24/7 services, Public Health Director Erinn Quinn said.
“It’s huge. I’m fairly certain people put bets on us not being able to get one. So here we are with six, and I have a seventh person that’s interested,” Quinn said.
Starting Jan. 6 the program’s list of responsibilities will expand to include triage and safety planning — additional aspects of the crisis response process that until that point had been performed by Lifeline Connections, a Vancouver-based behavioral health organization. Quinn said that as a result of this process, officials are seeing new opportunities to expand the program. Quinn and de Villenueve are currently drawing up a six-month strategic plan to present to commissioners to make sure that everybody is on the same page. She said commissioners have been “exceedingly supportive” of the project.
“We’re not constrained by ‘this is how we’ve always done this business.’ So I think people are really excited,” Quinn said. “The work isn’t going to change, but the way that we provide that service and how we respond, there’s a lot of flexibility and improving the process in general.”
Quinn had been tasked with building the program and is currently overseeing its administration, but that may soon change as the county is currently recruiting for someone to head an entirely separate agency to take care of the workload. Overall she has seen an outpouring of support by community members and partners, including financial support by Molina Healthcare and a donation by a member of the community of 25,000 to put towards the purchase of a vehicle.
Transportation is indeed the main barrier to the community’s access to these services, she said. If a person in Klickitat County requests immediate support by a medical professional, but is deemed to not be in crisis, the county currently does not have a way to transport that individual seeking voluntary hospitalization, since emergency vehicles are not authorized to transport people outside of emergencies.
Quinn said she was surprised to see the program commence after just four months. “When I was asked to build this, I recommended that we do it over a two to five year period,” she said. The speed at which it is being built has led to constant changes and new information reaching the health department daily. “There’s so many things in the works being built, like even what I tell you today, by Tuesday, someone has a better plan.”
The necessary functions of the crisis services program, including the hiring of designated crisis responders, are funded through Beacon Health Options, which is the intermediary source of Medicaid and state funds. Quinn said that as they plan to grow the program, such as the potential hiring of a substance use counselor, that the additional funding will need to come from outside sources as currently, commissioners have indicated that they do not want to use general funds on additional services. The department is currently writing a grant application for a three-year, $1.2 million grant that would be used to expand the program.
She said that it’s important “being mindful that we have to build sustainability into it. We’ve been trying to do kind of a building block approach … and being very intentional about, what comes next, and how does it fit into the community, and how can we make it sustainable?”
During November’s Board of Health meeting, de Villeneuve praised the work of county officials and community partners in getting the program started.
“This project would not be where it is without the cooperation and partnership of all the different county agencies, departments, human resources, the prosecuting attorney, everybody has made a difference in moving this thing forward,” he said. “I really think that in the four months since really starting with this, that we’ve done two years worth of work.”
De Villaneuve added that beyond a certification to perform crisis services, the county is also now certified to do behavioral health outpatient services as well as substance use counseling.
Because the program does not yet have office space, the work is being done out of Klickitat Valley Health and Skyline Health’s emergency departments, and is also being done through the Klickitat County jail. He said that the jail is “probably one of the most important areas for us to address mental health… We should ensure that individuals that are chronically mentally ill are not ending up in the jail. It’s got to be things that we provide as far as services, and it’s going to take us working with the courts, working with the jail, and working with the hospitals to build those wraparound services.”
He added that to fully meet the behavioral health needs of the community, that officials are looking at a three-to-five year window to begin addressing potential long-term goals, including providing care to people on KVH’s 75-person-long waitlist for behavioral health services, for example.
Quinn said that she hadn’t been involved in crisis services until this project was assigned to her, but what surprised her the most was how throughout the process, partners in behavioral healthcare began doing frequent roundtable discussions and began discussing how to resolve issues in that area.
“I feel pretty confident saying that is probably the first time in this county that that group of people sat down as a group and had that conversation and worked out, frankly, a lot of things that probably should have been worked out a long time ago,” she said. “I think even just having those conversations really helped everybody understand a little bit better what the role was and how we could all as a group integrate. But I was really proud of it, like everybody was at the table and had input and shaped ultimately, what this is becoming.”
Commented